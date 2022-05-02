Deep Blue Sea: Sharks make cut-off for first-overall eligibility

The changes to the NHL’s draft lottery system put in place last year make it even harder for teams to luck their way into first overall. One particular wrinkle is that teams cannot move up more than 10 spots in the draft order, meaning only the bottom 11 teams at the end of the regular season will be eligible for the first-overall draw.

With 16 of the league’s 32 teams eliminated from the postseason, that leaves five teams who will only be eligible for the second-overall selection. The third-overall selection is no longer a lottery selection, meaning the Montreal Canadiens are guaranteed to pick no later than third overall.

Under these new rules, the San Jose Sharks have barely made the cut to be eligible for the first-overall, finishing in the 11th-worst position at the end of the regular season. Should they be selected — a three percent odds — it will be the most a team is allowed to move up.

Here are the full odds of all eliminated teams:

*This pick will go to the Columbus Blue Jackets, if not a lottery selection.

**This pick will go to the Buffalo Sabres, if not a top-10 selection due to the lottery.

