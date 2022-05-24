 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NHL Playoffs: May 24 schedule, broadcast & open thread

By Sie Morley
Tyler Motte #64 of the New York Rangers skates against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Three of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 22, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Eastern Conference

Carolina Hurricanes (2) at New York Rangers (1)
4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET
ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Western Conference

Calgary Flames (1) at Edmonton Oilers (2)
6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET
CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN

