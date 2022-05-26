 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NHL Playoffs: May 26 schedule, broadcast & open thread

By Sie Morley
Johnny Gaudreau #13 of the Calgary Flames skates in against Leon Draisaitl #29 of the Edmonton Oilers during the third period in Game Four of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 24, 2022 in Edmonton, Canada. Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

Eastern Conference

New York Rangers (3) at Carolina Hurricanes (2)
4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET
ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Western Conference

Edmonton Oilers (3) at Calgary Flames (1)
6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET
CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN

