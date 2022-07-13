2022 NHL Free Agency: Sharks tracker & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are entering a brand-new era and general manager Mike Grier is finding ways to make his mark on the team despite the situation he inherited.

As free agency opens at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, we’ll keep track of all of the moves made by San Jose to switch up the roster before the puck drops on the 2022-23 season.

April

D Nikolai Knyzhov — Re-signed, 1 year with $850k AAV

D Nick Cicek — Signed, 2 years with $835k AAV

F Max Veronneau — Signed, 1 year with $750k AAV

F Thomas Bordeleau — Signed, 3 years with $925k AAV

G Strauss Mann — Signed, 1 year with $842,500 AAV

May

D Jaycob Megna — Re-signed, 2 years with $762,500 AAV

F Alexander Barabanov — Resigned, 2 years with $2.5 million AAV

F Mitchell Russell — Signed, 3 years with $836,667 AAV

June

D Gannon Laroque — Signed, 3 years with $925k AAV

Draft

2022 NHL Draft — 9 selections

Trade — Acquired F Luke Kunin from Nashville Predators in exchange for F John Leonard and 2023 third-round selection

Free Agency

RFAs Qualifying Offers Issued — F Sasha Chmelevski, F Jonah Gadjovich, F Noah Gregor, F Luke Kunin, D Mario Ferraro and G Kaapo Kahkonen

RFAs Qualifying Offers Not Issued — F Jonathan Dahlen, F Joachim Blichfeld, F Jake McGrew, F Zach Gallant, F Antoine Morand, D Nicolas Meloche, D Brinson Pasichnuk and G Zachary Sawchenko

F Rudolfs Balcers — Placed on Unconditional Waivers for contract buyout

Trade — D Brent Burns (33 percent retained), F Lane sent to Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for F Steven Lorentz, G Eetu Makiniemi and 2023 third-round pick (conditional)

F Oskar Lindblom — Signed, 2 years with $2.5 million AAV