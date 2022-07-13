 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 NHL Free Agency: Sharks tracker & open thread

The market is going to be busy this year.

By Sie Morley Updated
General Manager Mike Grier of the San Jose Sharks speaks on stage during Round One of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bell Centre on July 07, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The San Jose Sharks are entering a brand-new era and general manager Mike Grier is finding ways to make his mark on the team despite the situation he inherited.

As free agency opens at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, we’ll keep track of all of the moves made by San Jose to switch up the roster before the puck drops on the 2022-23 season.

April

D Nikolai Knyzhov — Re-signed, 1 year with $850k AAV

D Nick Cicek — Signed, 2 years with $835k AAV

F Max Veronneau — Signed, 1 year with $750k AAV

F Thomas Bordeleau — Signed, 3 years with $925k AAV

G Strauss Mann — Signed, 1 year with $842,500 AAV

May

D Jaycob Megna — Re-signed, 2 years with $762,500 AAV

F Alexander Barabanov — Resigned, 2 years with $2.5 million AAV

F Mitchell Russell — Signed, 3 years with $836,667 AAV

June

D Gannon Laroque — Signed, 3 years with $925k AAV

Draft

2022 NHL Draft9 selections

Trade — Acquired F Luke Kunin from Nashville Predators in exchange for F John Leonard and 2023 third-round selection

Free Agency

RFAs Qualifying Offers Issued — F Sasha Chmelevski, F Jonah Gadjovich, F Noah Gregor, F Luke Kunin, D Mario Ferraro and G Kaapo Kahkonen

RFAs Qualifying Offers Not Issued — F Jonathan Dahlen, F Joachim Blichfeld, F Jake McGrew, F Zach Gallant, F Antoine Morand, D Nicolas Meloche, D Brinson Pasichnuk and G Zachary Sawchenko

F Rudolfs Balcers — Placed on Unconditional Waivers for contract buyout

Trade — D Brent Burns (33 percent retained), F Lane sent to Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for F Steven Lorentz, G Eetu Makiniemi and 2023 third-round pick (conditional)

F Oskar Lindblom — Signed, 2 years with $2.5 million AAV

