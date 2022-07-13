Sharks sign Oskar Lindblom to 2-year contract

First reported by The Athletic’s Corey Masisak, the San Jose Sharks have agreed to terms with forward Oskar Lindblom. Lindblom, 25 years old, was bought out of the last year of his contract by the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. Per Pierre LeBrun, the two-year deal comes with a $2.5 million average annual value (AAV).

Lindblom was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma on Dec. 10, 2019. He returned to the Flyers’ line-up on Sept. 3, 2020, to play the New York Islanders in Games 6 and 7 of the Eastern Conference second round. Lindblom started in the line-up for the 2020-21 season, scoring 14 points (6 goals, 8 assists) and winning the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for best exemplifying the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.

During the 2021-22 season, Lindblom played in 79 games for the struggling Flyers and scored 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists). Lindblom averaged 13:48 per game and took just 22 penalty minutes on the season. The signing is a great early pick-up for the Sharks, bringing a skilled, young forward with NHL experience. Lindblom has played for the Flyers in a top-six forward role and delivered, scoring seven goals in his first 12 games of the 2019-20 season. The 6-foot-2 forward was originally drafted by the Flyers in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL draft.

“Oskar is a proven forward who can provide offensive upside in the middle of our lineup,” said Sharks general manager Mike Grier in a press release. “He has overcome significant obstacles in his young career and his strength and desire to play hockey is immeasurable. We are happy to have him join our organization.”

Prior to his NHL career, Lindblom spent four years with Brynas IF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). In 141 SHL games, Lindblom scored 87 points (38 goals, 49 assists). Internationally, Lindblom represented Sweden at the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships in 2015 and 2016 and the World Championships in 2019. Throughout his NHL career, Lindblom has appeared in 263 games, all with the Flyers, scoring 97 points (50 goals, 47 assists).