Development Camp Scrimmage: How to watch & open thread

Tonight, the San Jose Sharks kiddos will take everything they’ve learned over the last few days and put it to use against ... well, against each other. It’s just a scrimmage.

But if you’ve been missing out on Sharks hockey for the last few months, here’s a chance to take a peek at the future of the team.

Rosters

Which team ya got? pic.twitter.com/i7AIokjP45 — San Jose Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) July 15, 2022

How to Watch

The scrimmage will begin at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on the Sharks + SAP Center app, as well as the Sharks website, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Audio will be available on the Sharks Audio Network.