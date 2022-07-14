 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Development Camp Scrimmage: How to watch & open thread

By Sie Morley
/ new
San Jose Sharks Forward Thomas Bordeleau (23) warms up during the NHL game between the San Jose Sharks and the Minnesota Wild on April 17th, 2022, at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tonight, the San Jose Sharks kiddos will take everything they’ve learned over the last few days and put it to use against ... well, against each other. It’s just a scrimmage.

But if you’ve been missing out on Sharks hockey for the last few months, here’s a chance to take a peek at the future of the team.

Rosters

How to Watch

The scrimmage will begin at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on the Sharks + SAP Center app, as well as the Sharks website, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Audio will be available on the Sharks Audio Network.

More From Fear The Fin

Loading comments...