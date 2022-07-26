WATCH: Sharks name David Quinn head coach

Th next era of the San Jose Sharks is beginning to take shape and general manager Mike Grier is taking care of a major lingering question: who will be the team’s next head coach?

Reportedly on last Thursday night, Grier was working to finalize a deal to appoint former New York Rangers head coach David Quinn as the Sharks’ new bench boss.

On Friday, the team announced they will be holding a press conference in the concourse at SAP Center this morning at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. The event will be broadcast live on the Sharks + SAP Center app, as well as the Sharks website, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and NBCSports California. Audio will be available on the Sharks Audio Network, including a post-conference show with exclusive follow-up interviews.

You can watch the YouTube broadcast here and follow along with all of the news and updates in the comments below!