WATCH: Sharks name David Quinn head coach

David Quinn, come on down!

By Sie Morley
General Manager Mike Grier of the San Jose Sharks speaks on stage during Round One of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bell Centre on July 07, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Th next era of the San Jose Sharks is beginning to take shape and general manager Mike Grier is taking care of a major lingering question: who will be the team’s next head coach?

Reportedly on last Thursday night, Grier was working to finalize a deal to appoint former New York Rangers head coach David Quinn as the Sharks’ new bench boss.

On Friday, the team announced they will be holding a press conference in the concourse at SAP Center this morning at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. The event will be broadcast live on the Sharks + SAP Center app, as well as the Sharks website, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and NBCSports California. Audio will be available on the Sharks Audio Network, including a post-conference show with exclusive follow-up interviews.

You can watch the YouTube broadcast here and follow along with all of the news and updates in the comments below!

