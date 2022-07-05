 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sharks GM announcement: Streaming, how to watch, start time & open thread

History is about to be made.

By Sie Morley
/ new
Kaapo Kahkonen #34 of the San Jose Sharks takes the ice through the Shark Head before the game against the Anaheim Ducks at SAP Center on April 26, 2022 in San Jose, California. Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images

If the rumors are true, Mike Grier is about to make his debut as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks.

The team is holding a press conference in the concourse at SAP Center this morning at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. The event will be broadcast live on the Sharks + SAP Center app, as well as the Sharks website, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and NBCSports California. Audio will be available on the Sharks Audio Network, including a post-conference show.

You can watch the YouTube broadcast below and follow along with all of the news and updates in the comments below!

