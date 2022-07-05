Miami Dolphins release statement on Mike Grier hiring

The Grier brothers are taking over the sports world. The pair both manage teal and orange teams named after big fish — Chris, the general manger of the Miami Dolphins, and now Mike, the general manager of the San Jose Sharks.

As the hockey world rallies to congratulate Mike Grier on his history-making position, he’s also hearing from his family in football. Chris Grier released a statement through the Dolphins after today’s press conference in San Jose introducing Mike as the new general manager of the Sharks.

Statement from Chris Grier on his brother Mike being named General Manager of the @SanJoseSharks. pic.twitter.com/vv59hH7OFN — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 5, 2022

The statement reads:

I am incredibly happy and proud of Mike. The San Jose Sharks organization is getting a man of high character and integrity. He has always been respected on and off the ice by his peers. Mike will bring his work ethic and passion every day to the job. Mike understands the game, with intelligence, experience and knowledge to succeed as a GM. Our parents deserve all the credit for how they raised us. We were very fortunate to be able to observe and learn from our father, Bobby, while growing up. Congratulations to Mike and the San Jose Sharks on a great hire!

Mike spoke highly of his brother and father — Bobby, who also has an impressive NFL executive and coaching resume — in today’s press conference, noting that the two of them had prepared him for the job “since [he] was about 10 years old.”

Grier also described conversations at the dinner table, where his dad and brother would want to talk about hockey, while he’d want to talk football. There were regular conversations about the business of sports among them, including the difficult decisions Chris has made in navigating a rebuild in Miami.

Related San Jose Sharks to name Mike Grier General Manager

Mike has faith in the direction his brother has taken the Dolphins. “They’re a contender, they’ve got talent all over the field.”

Expect plenty of Dolphins x Sharks crossovers in the Grier Brothers Era. Congratulations to them both on choosing the teams with the best jerseys in their respective leagues.