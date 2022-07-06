2022 NHL Draft: Every Sharks Pick

Mike Grier will take the podium tomorrow night to make the 11th overall selection in the 2022 NHL Draft.

His San Jose Sharks are armed with nine total selections. After 11th overall — save for a trade changing the order — the team will not pick again until 76th overall, in the third round. However, they picked up an extra selection in the fifth round and two additional seventh-round selections, while retaining all original picks outside of the second round ...

... well, sort of. A couple of picks may have been lost, but found their way back to the Sharks again just in time.

Here’s a full run-down of the picks the Sharks hold going into the draft:

Sharks 2022 Draft Picks Round Pick (Overall) Via Round Pick (Overall) Via 1 11 3 76 4 108 5 136 BUF 5 140 6 172 7 195 ARI 7 204 7 217 MIN

Picks Lost

Round 2, 43 overall: Last summer, this pick was swapped with Arizona’s seventh-round selection in the same draft in the trade that sent goaltender Adin Hill to San Jose.

Technically, the Sharks lost this pick to acquire Minnesota's seventh-round selection and goaltender Devan Dubnyk in October 2020. However, this pick came back to San Jose in March, along with goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen in exchange for defender Jacob Middleton.

Round 7, 204 overall: The Sharks lost this pick in January 2021, sending it to Ottawa along with a briefly acquired Jack Kopacka in exchange for defender Christian Jaros. Once again, the pick was sent back to San Jose the following October, in exchange for depth forward Dylan Gambrell.

Picks Acquired

Round 5, 138 overall: The Vegas Golden Knights initially acquired this pick in a 2019 Draft Day trade with the Buffalo Sabres, in exchange for defender Colin Miller. Then in April 2021, a three-way trade between the Sharks, Golden Knights and Chicago Blackhawks landed Nick DeSimone and Mattias Janmark in Vegas and a handful of picks and retained salaries changing hands.

The Vegas Golden Knights initially acquired this pick in a 2019 Draft Day trade with the Buffalo Sabres, in exchange for defender Colin Miller. Then in April 2021, a three-way trade between the Sharks, Golden Knights and Chicago Blackhawks landed Nick DeSimone and Mattias Janmark in Vegas and a handful of picks and retained salaries changing hands.

Round 7, 217 overall: The Sharks acquired this pick, along with goaltender Devan Dubnyk in exchange for their fifth-round selection, that they later re-acquired in the Middleton trade.

The first round of the NHL Draft will be broadcast live tomorrow night at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, SN and TVAS. The second round will air on Friday beginning at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET on NHLN, ESPN+, SN and TVAS.