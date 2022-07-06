 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sharks scout, former player Bryan Marchment dies at 53

The former defender turned scout spent more than 20 years in the Sharks organization.

By Sie Morley
San Jose Sharks alumni Brian Marchment walks on to the field before the 2015 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game between the Los Angeles Kings and the San Jose Sharks at Levi’s Stadium on February 21, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Jeff Gross/NHLI via Getty Images

Heartbreaking news out of Montreal, Quebec, as the San Jose Sharks staff prepares for the 2022 NHL Draft: scout Bryan Marchment has passed away unexpectedly at 53 year old. He is survived by his wife, Kim, and his two children, including his son Mason, who currently plays for the Florida Panthers.

Marchment has worked as a scout and in player development for the Sharks for the last 15 years, accepting the position in March 2008.

As a player, Marchment was known for being a hard-nosed defender, amassing 2000 penalty minutes over 926 NHL games. He was originally selected in the first round (16th overall) of the 1987 draft by the Winnipeg Jets. Marchment made his NHL debut in 1989, playing until 2006 with the Jets, Chicago Blackhawks, Hartford Whalers, Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames and, of course, the Sharks.

The Sharks released the following statement on Marchment’s passing:

The San Jose Sharks are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of longtime scout and NHL veteran Bryan Marchment.

Bryan’s lifelong love of hockey was unparalleled, and he was amongst the most dedicated, physical, and fiercest players to ever play the game.

He spent more than 20 seasons with the Sharks organization — 334 games as a player and 15 as a member of the Sharks scouting department.

Most importantly, Bryan was a loving son, husband, and father.

Our deepest condolences go out to his parents, his wife Kim and son Mason and daughter Logan.

The NHL also released a statement that reads: “The National Hockey League mourns the passing of San Jose Sharks scout and former NHL player Bryan Marchment. Out deepest condolences go out to his family, the Sharks organization and Bryan’s many friends, former teammates and fans.”

Condolences continue to roll in from around the league. Here are just a few:

