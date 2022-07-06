Sharks scout, former player Bryan Marchment dies at 53

Heartbreaking news out of Montreal, Quebec, as the San Jose Sharks staff prepares for the 2022 NHL Draft: scout Bryan Marchment has passed away unexpectedly at 53 year old. He is survived by his wife, Kim, and his two children, including his son Mason, who currently plays for the Florida Panthers.

Marchment has worked as a scout and in player development for the Sharks for the last 15 years, accepting the position in March 2008.

As a player, Marchment was known for being a hard-nosed defender, amassing 2000 penalty minutes over 926 NHL games. He was originally selected in the first round (16th overall) of the 1987 draft by the Winnipeg Jets. Marchment made his NHL debut in 1989, playing until 2006 with the Jets, Chicago Blackhawks, Hartford Whalers, Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames and, of course, the Sharks.

The Sharks released the following statement on Marchment’s passing:

We are heartbroken.



Our deepest condolences go out to Bryan's family, friends and our Sharks community at this time. pic.twitter.com/5DExiSoXXn — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 6, 2022

The San Jose Sharks are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of longtime scout and NHL veteran Bryan Marchment. Bryan’s lifelong love of hockey was unparalleled, and he was amongst the most dedicated, physical, and fiercest players to ever play the game. He spent more than 20 seasons with the Sharks organization — 334 games as a player and 15 as a member of the Sharks scouting department. Most importantly, Bryan was a loving son, husband, and father. Our deepest condolences go out to his parents, his wife Kim and son Mason and daughter Logan.

The NHL also released a statement that reads: “The National Hockey League mourns the passing of San Jose Sharks scout and former NHL player Bryan Marchment. Out deepest condolences go out to his family, the Sharks organization and Bryan’s many friends, former teammates and fans.”

NHL statement on the passing of @SanJoseSharks scout and former player Bryan Marchment. pic.twitter.com/yyJhGf5U1Y — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 6, 2022

Condolences continue to roll in from around the league. Here are just a few:

Our hearts are broken for the Marchment family. Bryan introduced Patrick and I, and would remind us each time we saw him.

To Kim, Mason and Logan, we are so incredibly sorry for your loss. The world really lost a good man today https://t.co/cKTBzMwMlp — Christina Marleau (@c_marleau) July 6, 2022

Bryan Marchment was one of 15 players in NHL history to have 2300+ PIM in fewer than 1,000 career games. He is still the all-time leader among #SJSharks defensemen with 706 PIM. One tough hombre. #RIP — Darin Stephens (@SharksStats) July 6, 2022

The NHL Alumni Association is devastated to learn that Bryan Marchment has passed away at the age of 53.



Bryan was drafted 16th overall in the 1987 @NHL Entry Draft to the @NHLJets. Known for his unforgiving hits, Marchment went on to play in 926 regular-season… pic.twitter.com/5rAcQBrtXA — NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) July 6, 2022

Evgeni Nabokov said he and Bryan Marchment face-timed each other two days ago, talking about dev camp next weekend: "He always would finish his conversation with one thing, he would say, 'I love you, brother. See you later,' you know, now he's gone." #SJSharks — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) July 6, 2022

The Winnipeg Jets join the hockey world in mourning the loss of Jets alumnus and San Jose Sharks scout Bryan Marchment.



Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and colleagues at this time. pic.twitter.com/jKnGkHsPsj — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) July 6, 2022

As a writer, I loved dealing with Bryan Marchment.

He was meat and potatoes. Didn’t waste words. Fair and honest.

You didn’t like his style?

“Go play tennis.”

I will miss Mush. RIP. — Mark Spector (@SportsnetSpec) July 6, 2022

The #BellevilleSens wish to send sincere condolences to the family, friends and former teammates of Bryan Marchment.



The tough-as-nails defender spent 4 seasons in the Friendly City with the Belleville Bulls, before going on to play almost 1,000 games in the NHL. pic.twitter.com/tL03jwVocg — Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) July 6, 2022

We were lucky enough to work with Bryan Marchment once while he was in Edmonton. When we sat down with him for the signing he said; "Not sure why anyone would want this "S%!&" but you're here so I guess they do." He was fantastic to work with. RIP Mush, condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/zF2s5IYo9n — Pro Am Sports (@ProAmSports) July 6, 2022

Sharks GM Mike Grier, who played with Bryan Marchment in Edmonton ...



"It’s a sad day for me personally and a very sad day for a lot of people in our organization. Anyone who knew Bryan knew the type of man he was. He was an honest, down-to-earth, loving person ... (1/3) — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) July 6, 2022