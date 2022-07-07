2022 NHL Draft, Round 1: How to watch, start time & selection order

Tonight’s the night: the first round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft will commence in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, where the host city will select first-overall after winning the draft lottery. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche will not make a selection in the first round, having already traded their pick to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Selection Order

1. Montreal Canadiens

2. New Jersey Devils

3. Arizona Coyotes

4. Seattle Kraken

5. Philadelphia Flyers

6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from CHI)

7. Ottawa Senators

8. Detroit Red Wings

9. Buffalo Sabres

10. Anaheim Ducks

11. San Jose Sharks

12. Columbus Blue Jackets

13. New York Islanders

14. Winnipeg Jets

15. Vancouver Canucks

16. Buffalo Sabres (from VGK)

17. Nashville Predators

18. Dallas Stars

19. Minnesota Wild (from LAK)

20. Washington Capitals

21. Pittsburgh Penguins

22. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS)

23. St. Louis Blues

24. Minnesota Wild

25. Toronto Maple Leafs

26. Montreal Canadiens (from CGY)

27. Arizona Coyotes (from CAR via MTL)

28. Buffalo Sabres (from FLA)

29. Edmonton Oilers

30. Winnipeg Jets (from NYR)

31. Tampa Bay Lightning

32. Arizona Coyotes (from COL)

How to Watch

Start Time: 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN, SN, TVAS

Streaming: ESPN+