2022 NHL Draft, Round 1: How to watch, start time & selection order

Tonight’s the night: the first round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft will commence in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, where the host city will select first-overall after winning the draft lottery. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche will not make a selection in the first round, having already traded their pick to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for goaltender Darcy Kuemper.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Selection Order
1. Montreal Canadiens
2. New Jersey Devils
3. Arizona Coyotes
4. Seattle Kraken
5. Philadelphia Flyers
6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from CHI)
7. Ottawa Senators
8. Detroit Red Wings
9. Buffalo Sabres
10. Anaheim Ducks
11. San Jose Sharks
12. Columbus Blue Jackets
13. New York Islanders
14. Winnipeg Jets
15. Vancouver Canucks
16. Buffalo Sabres (from VGK)
17. Nashville Predators
18. Dallas Stars
19. Minnesota Wild (from LAK)
20. Washington Capitals
21. Pittsburgh Penguins
22. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS)
23. St. Louis Blues
24. Minnesota Wild
25. Toronto Maple Leafs
26. Montreal Canadiens (from CGY)
27. Arizona Coyotes (from CAR via MTL)
28. Buffalo Sabres (from FLA)
29. Edmonton Oilers
30. Winnipeg Jets (from NYR)
31. Tampa Bay Lightning
32. Arizona Coyotes (from COL)
How to Watch
Start Time: 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET
Broadcast: ESPN, SN, TVAS
Streaming: ESPN+