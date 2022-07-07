Sharks 2022-23 regular season schedule released

On Wednesday afternoon, the NHL officially announced the schedule for the 2022-23 regular season.

The San Jose Sharks will open their season in Prague, Czechia to play two games against the Nashville Predators as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series. The games will take place on Oct. 7 & 8 at O2 Arena. The first game at SAP Center will be on Friday, Oct. 14, against the Carolina Hurricanes, followed by a game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Following the back-to-back, the Sharks will take a quick swing through the Metropolitan Division, their first of three four-game road trips. They’ll then come home to face the division rival Vegas Golden Knights, and kick off a six-game homestand to take them through the first week of November.

Throughout the season, the Sharks will play three games in four days on six separate occasions, as well as 13 sets of back-to-back games, not including the season-opening games in Czechia. The season also includes five three-game road trips. A season high five-game road trip from Jan. 21-28 is followed by nine days off, including the 2023 All-Star Weekend from Feb. 2-5 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla.

The longest homestand of the season is a set of seven games from Feb. 18 through March 4. The regular season will end on a three-game road trip through Western Canada, with the last game on April 13 in Edmonton. The last home game of the season will be on April 8 against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Sharks introduced their new general manager Mike Grier in a press conference on Tuesday, and the head coach search continues. The new coaching staff will have a challenge on their hands, hoping to bring the team to their first playoff appearance in three seasons.

The full regular season schedule is below.