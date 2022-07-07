2022 NHL Draft: Full first round results

It was a wild first round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. There were several trades, and plenty of off-the-board decisions. Eight teams walked away with multiple first-round selections, including the Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres each making three selections.

Here’s how the first round shook out:

2022 NHL Entry Draft First Round Selections

1. Montreal Canadiens — Juraj Slafkovsky, LW (FIN)

2. New Jersey Devils — Simon Nemec, D (SVK)

3. Arizona Coyotes — Logan Cooley, C (USNTDP)

4. Seattle Kraken — Shane Wright, C (OHL)

5. Philadelphia Flyers — Cutter Gauthier, LW (USNTDP)

6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from CHI) — David Jiricek, D (CZE)

7. Chicago Blackhawks (from OTT) — Kevin Korchinski, D (WHL)

8. Detroit Red Wings — Marco Kasper, C (SWE)

9. Buffalo Sabres — Matthew Savoie, C (WHL)

10. Anaheim Ducks — Pavel Mintyukov, D (OHL)

11. Arizona Coyotes (from SJS) — Conor Geekie, C (WHL)

12. Columbus Blue Jackets — Denton Mateychuk, D (WHL)

13. Chicago Blackhawks (from NYI via MTL) — Frank Nazar, C (USNTDP)

14. Winnipeg Jets — Rutger McGroarty, RW (USNTDP)

15. Vancouver Canucks — Jonathan Lekkerimaki, RW (SWE)

16. Buffalo Sabres (from VGK) — Noah Ostlund, C (SWE)

17. Nashville Predators — Joakim Kemell, KW (FIN)

18. Dallas Stars — Lian Bichsel, D (SWE)

19. Minnesota Wild (from LAK) — Liam Ohgren, LW (SWE)

20. Washington Capitals — Ivan Miroshnichenko, LW (RUS)

21. Pittsburgh Penguins — Owen Pickering, D (WHL)

22. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS) — Nathan Gaucher, C (QMJHL)

23. St. Louis Blues — Jimmy Snuggerud, RW (USNTDP)

24. Minnesota Wild — Danila Yurov, RW (RUS)

25. Chicago Blackhawks (from TML) — Sam Rinzel, D (HS-MN)

26. Montreal Canadiens (from CGY) — Filip Mesar, RW (SVK)

27. San Jose Sharks (from CAR via MTL via ARI) — Filip Bystedt, C (SWE)

28. Buffalo Sabres (from FLA) — Juri Kulich, C (CZE)

29. Arizona Coyotes (from EDM) — Maveric Lamoureux, C (QMJHL)

30. Winnipeg Jets (from NYR) — Brad Lambert, C (FIN)

31. Tampa Bay Lightning — Isaac Howard, LW (USNTDP)

32. Edmonton Oilers (from COL via ARI) — Reid Schaefer, LW (SEA)

Rounds 2-7 will begin tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET and will be broadcast on NHL Network, Sportsnet and TVAS, as well as streaming on ESPN+.