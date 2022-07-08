2022 NHL Draft, Rounds 2-7: How to watch, start time, selection order & open thread

It’s Day 2 of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and you can follow along in the comments for live updates and reactions! The selection order, along with all of our previous coverage, is linked below.
The San Jose Sharks have ten additional picks, with at least one in every remaining round, two in each of the second and fifth rounds, as well as three in the seventh round.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in today:
Sharks 2022 Draft Picks
|Round
|Pick (Overall)
|Via
|Round
|Pick (Overall)
|Via
|1
|27
|CAR (from ARI)
|2
|34
|ARI
|2
|45
|NYI (from ARI)
|3
|76
|4
|108
|5
|136
|BUF
|5
|140
|6
|172
|7
|195
|ARI
|7
|204
|7
|217
|MIN
How to Watch
Start Time: 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET
Broadcast: NHLN, SN, TVAS
Streaming: ESPN+
2022 NHL Draft: Complete list of all 224 picks
2022 NHL Draft: How a team’s life cycle defines strategy
2022 NHL Draft: 3 major questions facing Sharks
2022 NHL Draft: Potential late-round gems
2022 NHL Draft: Every Sharks Pick
2022 NHL Draft: Sharks select Filip Bystedt with no. 27 pick
2022 NHL Draft: Full first round results
2022 NHL Draft: What do experts say about Bystedt?
Loading comments...