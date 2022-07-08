 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022 NHL Draft, Rounds 2-7: How to watch, start time, selection order & open thread

Lots of leverage ... or a well-stocked cupboard?

By Sie Morley
/ new
Filip Bystedt poses for a photo with team personnel onstage after being selected 27th overall by the San Jose Sharks during the first round of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bell Centre on July 07, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

It’s Day 2 of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and you can follow along in the comments for live updates and reactions! The selection order, along with all of our previous coverage, is linked below.

The San Jose Sharks have ten additional picks, with at least one in every remaining round, two in each of the second and fifth rounds, as well as three in the seventh round.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in today:

Sharks 2022 Draft Picks

Round Pick (Overall) Via
Round Pick (Overall) Via
1 27 CAR (from ARI)
2 34 ARI
2 45 NYI (from ARI)
3 76
4 108
5 136 BUF
5 140
6 172
7 195 ARI
7 204
7 217 MIN

How to Watch

Start Time: 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET
Broadcast: NHLN, SN, TVAS
Streaming: ESPN+

2022 NHL Draft: Complete list of all 224 picks
2022 NHL Draft: How a team’s life cycle defines strategy
2022 NHL Draft: 3 major questions facing Sharks
2022 NHL Draft: Potential late-round gems
2022 NHL Draft: Every Sharks Pick
2022 NHL Draft: Sharks select Filip Bystedt with no. 27 pick
2022 NHL Draft: Full first round results
2022 NHL Draft: What do experts say about Bystedt?

More From Fear The Fin

Loading comments...