2022 NHL Draft, Rounds 2-7: How to watch, start time, selection order & open thread

It’s Day 2 of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and you can follow along in the comments for live updates and reactions! The selection order, along with all of our previous coverage, is linked below.

The San Jose Sharks have ten additional picks, with at least one in every remaining round, two in each of the second and fifth rounds, as well as three in the seventh round.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in today:

Sharks 2022 Draft Picks Round Pick (Overall) Via Round Pick (Overall) Via 1 27 CAR (from ARI) 2 34 ARI 2 45 NYI (from ARI) 3 76 4 108 5 136 BUF 5 140 6 172 7 195 ARI 7 204 7 217 MIN

How to Watch

Start Time: 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET

Broadcast: NHLN, SN, TVAS

Streaming: ESPN+

