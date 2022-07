2022 NHL Draft: Full Sharks Results

The 2022 NHL Draft plowed along today, wrapping up with rounds 2 through 7 in Montreal, Quebec this morning. The San Jose Sharks traded a couple of picks to reinvest next summer, and came away with nine new prospects overall. There are four new forwards, four new defenders and a new goaltender.

Here’s a quick recap of the Sharks’ 2022 draft:

Sharks Draft 2022 Full Results ROUND PICK (OVERALL) VIA PLAYER POSITION ROUND PICK (OVERALL) VIA PLAYER POSITION 1 27 CAR (from ARI) Filip Bystedt C 2 34 ARI Cameron Lund C 2 45 NYI (from ARI) Mattias Hävelid D 3 76 Michael Fisher D 4 108 Mason Beaupit G 5 140 Jake Furlong D 6 172 Joey Muldowney RW 7 195 ARI Eli Barnett D 7 217 MIN Reese Laubach F

TRADE

To San Jose Sharks: Pick 11

To Arizona Coyotes: Picks 27, 34 & 45

PICK No. 27: FILIP BYSTEDT, CENTER

Team: Linköping HC, J20 Nationell | Nationality: SWE | Age: 18 | Ht: 6-4 | Wt: 205 lbs. | Shoots: L | TSN Ranking: 42 | 2021-22 Stats: 40 GP, 16 G, 33 A

PICK No. 34: CAMERON LUND, CENTER

Team: Green Bay Gamblers, USHL | Nationality: USA | Age: 18 | Ht: 6-2 | Wt: 192 lbs. | Shoots: R | TSN Ranking: 43 | 2021-22 Stats: 62 GP, 25 G, 25 A

PICK No. 45: MATTIAS HAVELID, DEFENSE

Team: Linköping HC, J20 Nationell | Nationality: SWE | Age: 18 | Ht: 5-10 | Wt: 172 lbs. | Shoots: R | TSN Ranking: 38 | 2021-22 Stats: 29 GP, 10 G, 9 A

PICK No. 76: MICHAEL FISHER, DEFENSE

Team: St. Mark’s School, USHS-Prep | Nationality: USA | Age: 18 | Ht: 6-2 | Wt: 198 lbs. | Shoots: R | TSN Ranking: 60 | 2021-22 Stats: 28 GP, 13 G, 37 A

TRADE

To San Jose Sharks: F Luke Kunin

To Nashville Predators: F John Leonard, 2023 third-round selection

PICK No. 108: MASON BEAUPIT, GOALTENDER

Team: Spokane Chiefs, WHL | Nationality: CAN | Age: 18 | Ht: 6-5 | Wt: 185 | Catches: L | Central Scouting Ranking: 5 (NA Goalies) | 2021-22 Stats: 49 GP, 3.63 GAA, .893 SV%

TRADE

To San Jose Sharks: 2023 fifth-round pick (CBJ)

To Columbus Blue Jackets: Pick 138

PICK No. 140: JAKE FURLONG, DEFENSE

Team: Halifax Mooseheads, QMJHL | Nationality: CAN | Age: 18 | Ht: 6-1 | Wt: 190 lbs. | Shoots: L | FCHockey Ranking: 109 | 2021-22 Stats: 67 GP, 4 G, 38 A

PICK No. 172: JOEY MULDOWNEY, RIGHT WING

Team: Nichols School, USHS-Prep | Nationality: USA | Age: 18 | Ht: 5-11 | Wt: 154 lbs. | Shoots: R | Central Scouting Ranking: 164 (NA Skaters) | 2021-22 Stats: 56 GP, 57 G, 40 A

PICK No. 195: ELI BARNETT, DEFENSE

Team: Victoria Grizzlies, BCHL | Nationality: CAN | Age: 18 | Ht: 6-6 | Wt: 220 lbs. | Shoots: R | Unranked | 2021-22 Stats: 53 GP, 3 G, 10 A

TRADE

To San Jose Sharks: 2023 seventh-round pick (VAN)

To Arizona Coyotes: Pick 204

PICK No. 195: REESE LAUBACH

Team: Northstar Christian Academy, U18 AAA | Nationality: USA | Age: 18 | Ht: 6-0 | Wt: 168 lbs. | Shoots: R | Central Scouting Ranking: 192 (NA Skaters) | 2021-22 Stats: 57 GP, 51 G, 51 A