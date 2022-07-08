2022 NHL Draft: Sharks select Mason Beaupit in fourth round

Using another of their own original selections, the San Jose Sharks selected goaltender Mason Beaupit in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft, 108th overall, from the Spokane Chiefs in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 185 pounds, Beaupit’s size is easily the first thing you notice about him — such numbers sound somewhat familiar to current rostered goaltender Adin Hill. With size on his side, Beaupit is able to not only tower over most WHL players, but make crucial saves, despite being out of position.

As with many players in this draft class, Beaupit is coming out of his first full season in the WHL. Through his 49-game campaign, he sported a 20-22-4 record, with a 3.63 goals-against average (GAA) and .893 save percentage (SV%) through those 49 games. In those 20 wins, he recorded a 2.27 GAA and .926 SV%. It’s clear that games with high shot counts are where he performs best, as he made 35 or more saves on 12 separate occasions, going 5-6-0-1 in those games.

Beaupit’s inconsistency with starts is a recognizable concern — that’s to say, he can propel his team to the playoffs, but stumble a few times on the road there — especially with the glaring concerns about consistency in Sharks goaltending already. However, it is possible that his inconsistency could be linked to being thrust into the starter role upon only starting in 10 games during the 2020-21 season.

That being said, Beaupit was able to be the clutch netminder that the Chiefs needed in crucial moments in the season. In the battle for a playoff spot in a stacked U.S. Division, Beaupit went 6-5-0-0 with a 2.88 GAA and .914 SV% through 11 starts. When the Chiefs needed a win in order to clinch a playoff spot, Beaupit made 35 saves on 37 shots — that’s a .946 SV% on the night — in order to shut the door on the Victoria Royals on the last day of the regular season.

Dobber Prospects had great things to say about Beaupit’s game, noting that “he reacts well to first shots and is pretty athletic for his size.” Though they remark similarly that his size can be both his greatest asset and liability, through more consistent starts with the Chiefs and perhaps more experience at a playoff level, the potential exists for steady growth in Beaupit’s game.