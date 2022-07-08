2022 NHL Draft: Sharks select Joey Muldowney in sixth round

The San Jose Sharks have selected another high school hockey product, as winger Joey Muldowney joins their ranks thanks to the 172nd overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

A right-handed shot and June birthday, New York state native Muldowney was ranked 164 among North American skaters by Central Scouting. He joined the Des Moines Buccaneers for a brief USHL appearance this last year, notching a goal and an assist in three games. The majority of the season was spent with Nichols School in the US High School Prep system, where he put up an insane 57 goals and and 40 assists for 97 points in just 50 games. He ranked third in the league in points, first in goals and ninth in assists.

While he spent 2020-21 playing AAA hockey with the Buffalo Junior Sabres, as a point per game player, the good news is that he’s seen consistent ice throughout the last few years of uncertainty. That should bode well for his ability to continue to build on his game and improve. Next season, Muldowney is committed to the University of Connecticut Huskies Hockey program in NCAA Division I.

Standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing only 154 pounds, Muldowney is a small, right-handed shooter. His size is often noted as a knock against him, namely that he’ll need to build muscle to take his game to the next level with UConn. Still, it’s easy to see the appeal of a player scoring nearly two points per game at the high school level.