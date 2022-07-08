2022 NHL Draft: Sharks select Jake Furlong in fifth round

The San Jose Sharks re-acquired the 140th-overall selection in the 2022 NHL Draft at the recent Trade Deadline. San Jose previously traded their 2022 fifth-round pick for goalten Devan Dubnyk ahead of the 2020-21 season. In exchange for defender Jake Middleton, the Minnesota Wild traded goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen and the Sharks’ fifth-round pick to San Jose. The club has now used that pick to select Halifax Mooseheads’ defenseman Jake Furlong.

After just 1 goal and 10 points in 37 games over his Quebec Major Junior Hockey League rookie season, Furlong improved in 2021-22. The Nova Scotia native put up 4 goals and 42 points in 67 games. Furlong ranked seventh on his team in points and was the leader among defensemen.

“In the offensive zone, he isn’t flashy but he will jump into the play when he sees an opening and he facilitates from the point with composure. Furlong plays a solid defensive game, utilizing good footwork and an active stick to deter oncoming attackers off the rush,” noted Dobber Prospects’ Nick Richard.

The Canadian defensemen should return to the QMJHL for the next couple of seasons before looking toward professional hockey.