2022 NHL Draft: Sharks select Eli Barnett in seventh round

The San Jose Sharks use their first of three seventh-round swings on big-bodied defenseman Eli Barnett. The 6-foot-6 blueliner will go onto the University of Vermont next season. He’ll need to be an impact player, as the Vermont Catamounts 8-25-2 finished last season without a player scoring more than a half-point-per-game.

Barnett, one of the oldest players eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft, put up three goals and 13 points in 55 games with the Victoria Grizzlies of the British Columbia Hockey League.

San Jose has prioritized right-handed defensemen this draft. Entering this week, the club only had two notable youngsters in Ryan Merkley and Gannon Laroque on their right side of the future. Now, the organization has taken interesting swings on Mattias Havelid and Barnett in order to sure up their defense of the future. Barnett should have a long career at the University of Vermont before turning professional.

