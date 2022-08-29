Sharks trade Adin Hill to Golden Knights

This afternoon, the San Jose Sharks announced that the team has traded goaltender Adin Hill to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for a fourth-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Acquired in October from the Arizona Coyotes, along with a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, in exchange for fellow netminder Josef Korenar and a 2022 second-round draft pick, Hill appeared in 25 NHL games for San Jose, posting a 10-11-1 record, 2.66 goals-against average and .906 save percentage, along with two shutouts.

Hill made his debut on October 16, 2021 against the Winnipeg Jets. He registered his first career points on November 9 in Calgary, becoming the second goaltender in franchise history to record two assists in a game and marking the 14th time an NHL goaltender has recorded two assists in a road game.

“James Reimer and Kaapo Kahkonen are experienced veterans who are capable of providing quality goaltending for our team,” said Sharks general manager Mike Grier in a release. “We have significantly increased our organizational depth at the goaltending position over the last six months. This trade provides an opportunity for Adin to compete for playing time, while adding another asset that our organization can use in the future. We wish Adin the best in Vegas.”

The 6-foot-6, 203-pound native of Comox, British Columbia, was originally selected by Arizona in the third round of the 2015 draft (76th overall). Hill signed a two-year contract extension following arbitration with Doug Wilson as a restricted free agent in 2021, and carries a $2.175 million cap hit, though his contract is backloaded, putting the Golden Knights on the hook for $2.675 million this season. He’ll become an unrestricted free agent next summer.