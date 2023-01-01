Sharks at Blackhawks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 11-20-7
Streak: L3
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (20 G, 17 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (13 G, 38 A)
Power Play: 22.2%
Penalty Kill: 83.6%
Goals For/60: 2.96
Goals Against/60: 3.63
Shots For/60: 29.1
Shots Against/60: 30.06
LINES
Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov
Matt Nieto — Tomas Hertl — Kevin Labanc
Nick Bonino — Nico Sturm — Evgeny Svechnikov
Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Jonah Gadjovich
Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning
Scott Harrington — Mario Ferraro
Kaapo Kahkonen
James Reimer
Expected Scratches: Noah Gregor, Nick Cicek
Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (Achilles), Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Radim Simek (upper body)
Chicago Blackhawks
STATS
Record: 8-24-4
Streak: L3
Goals Leader: Max Domi (11 G, 13 A)
Assists Leader: Patrick Kane (6 G, 20 A)
Power Play: 20.7%
Penalty Kill: 72.5%
Goals For/60: 2.18
Goals Against/60: 3.68
Shots For/60: 26.33
Shots Against/60: 33.52
LINES
Tyler Johnson — Max Domi — Patrick Kane
Philipp Kurashev — Jonathan Toews — Taylor Raddysh
Andreas Athanasiou — Jason Dickinson — Sam Lafferty
Jujhar Khaira — Reese Johnson — MacKenzie Entwistle
Jake McCabe — Seth Jones
Isaak Phillips — Connor Murphy
Jack Johnson — Ian Mitchell
Petr Mrazek
Alex Stalock
Expected Scratches: Caleb Jones, Boris Katchouk, Colin Blackwell
Injured Reserve: Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and NBCSCH. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
