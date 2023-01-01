 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sharks at Blackhawks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

All of the information for game no. 39.

Colin Blackwell #43 of the Chicago Blackhawks and Marc-Edouard Vlasic #44 of the San Jose Sharks races to gain control of the puck during the first period of an NHL Hockey game at SAP Center on October 15, 2022 in San Jose, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Jose Sharks

STATS

Record: 11-20-7
Streak: L3
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (20 G, 17 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (13 G, 38 A)
Power Play: 22.2%
Penalty Kill: 83.6%
Goals For/60: 2.96
Goals Against/60: 3.63
Shots For/60: 29.1
Shots Against/60: 30.06

LINES

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov
Matt Nieto — Tomas Hertl — Kevin Labanc
Nick Bonino — Nico Sturm — Evgeny Svechnikov
Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Jonah Gadjovich

Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning
Scott Harrington — Mario Ferraro

Kaapo Kahkonen
James Reimer

Expected Scratches: Noah Gregor, Nick Cicek

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (Achilles), Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Radim Simek (upper body)

Chicago Blackhawks

STATS

Record: 8-24-4
Streak: L3
Goals Leader: Max Domi (11 G, 13 A)
Assists Leader: Patrick Kane (6 G, 20 A)
Power Play: 20.7%
Penalty Kill: 72.5%
Goals For/60: 2.18
Goals Against/60: 3.68
Shots For/60: 26.33
Shots Against/60: 33.52

LINES

Tyler Johnson — Max Domi — Patrick Kane
Philipp Kurashev — Jonathan Toews — Taylor Raddysh
Andreas Athanasiou — Jason Dickinson — Sam Lafferty
Jujhar Khaira — Reese Johnson — MacKenzie Entwistle

Jake McCabe — Seth Jones
Isaak Phillips — Connor Murphy
Jack Johnson — Ian Mitchell

Petr Mrazek
Alex Stalock

Expected Scratches: Caleb Jones, Boris Katchouk, Colin Blackwell

Injured Reserve: Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and NBCSCH. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Check back then to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!

