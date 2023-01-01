Sharks at Blackhawks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

STATS

Record: 11-20-7

Streak: L3

Goals Leader: Timo Meier (20 G, 17 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (13 G, 38 A)

Power Play: 22.2%

Penalty Kill: 83.6%

Goals For/60: 2.96

Goals Against/60: 3.63

Shots For/60: 29.1

Shots Against/60: 30.06

LINES

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov

Matt Nieto — Tomas Hertl — Kevin Labanc

Nick Bonino — Nico Sturm — Evgeny Svechnikov

Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Jonah Gadjovich

Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning

Scott Harrington — Mario Ferraro

Kaapo Kahkonen

James Reimer

Expected Scratches: Noah Gregor, Nick Cicek

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (Achilles), Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Radim Simek (upper body)

STATS

Record: 8-24-4

Streak: L3

Goals Leader: Max Domi (11 G, 13 A)

Assists Leader: Patrick Kane (6 G, 20 A)

Power Play: 20.7%

Penalty Kill: 72.5%

Goals For/60: 2.18

Goals Against/60: 3.68

Shots For/60: 26.33

Shots Against/60: 33.52

LINES

Tyler Johnson — Max Domi — Patrick Kane

Philipp Kurashev — Jonathan Toews — Taylor Raddysh

Andreas Athanasiou — Jason Dickinson — Sam Lafferty

Jujhar Khaira — Reese Johnson — MacKenzie Entwistle

Jake McCabe — Seth Jones

Isaak Phillips — Connor Murphy

Jack Johnson — Ian Mitchell

Petr Mrazek

Alex Stalock

Expected Scratches: Caleb Jones, Boris Katchouk, Colin Blackwell

Injured Reserve: Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and NBCSCH. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Check back then to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!