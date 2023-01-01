Sharks at Blackhawks Preview: Messin’ for Michkov

The San Jose Sharks (11-20-7, seventh Pacific) start the new year with a trip to the Windy City to face the Chicago Blackhawks (8-23-4, eighth Central). The Sharks are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Dallas Stars. Dallas scored two power play goals and added a shorthanded goal late in the third to put the final nail in the coffin for San Jose.

The Blackhawks are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Chicago jumped out to a 1-0 lead, but old friend Gustav Nyquist scored twice as the Blue Jackets stormed back and scored four straight. The Sharks and Blackhawks faced off way back in October, when the Blackhawks won 5-2 in San Jose. Sam Lafferty scored two shorthanded goals as San Jose gave up five straight.

San Jose Sharks at Chicago Blackhawks Across the Bench: Second City Hockey Puck Drop: 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET Broadcast: NBCSCA, NBCSCH Radio: Sharks Audio Network, WGN 720

The Blackhawks started the season with some nice wins including wins over the Seattle Kraken and Florida Panthers, but once the calendar flipped to November, it’s been all downhill. In the last 26 games, the Blackhawks have won four times and been shutout five times, scoring 1.80 goals per game — a whole new meaning to #TwoOrFewer.

Chicago is the worst team in the NHL and it’s by design. They have their eyes on the prize for a top draft pick in a loaded 2023 NHL Draft and have done everything possible other than forfeit games to increase the number of ping pong balls in their favor. When/if general manager Kyle Davidson trades Patrick Kane and/or Jonathan Toews, this could borderline on trainwreck territory. I’m all for tanking and believe that it’s a valuable part (not the only thing) of building a team, but the murky past of this organization would make suffering through this season only to lose the lottery feel just.

Entering this game, Chicago’s only injury is Jarred Tinordi, who is on IR after taking a shot to the face and earning a casual 50-100 stitches. Matt Benning returned to the Sharks line-up on Saturday after missing Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Radim Simek left the Stars game in the first period and was quickly ruled out, so expect Scott Harrington to draw back in.

Goaltending match-up for the ages

Dominik Hasek vs. Martin Brodeur: April 27, 1994

Patrick Roy vs. John Vanbiesbrouck: June 12, 1996

Robert Luongo vs. Marty Turco: April 11, 2007

Tim Thomas vs. Dwane Roloson: May, 27, 2011

Kaapo Kahkonen vs. Petr Mrazek: January 1, 2023

After James Reimer and Alex Stalock both played on Saturday, expect Kahkonen versus Mrazek. Both of these goaltenders have struggled this season. Mrazek has posted a .881 save percentage (SV%) and 4.13 goals against average (GAA). Kahkonen’s numbers are just as bad, with a .870 SV% and a 3.83 GAA. Kahkonen and Mrazek have posted two of the league’s worst goals saved above expected this season.

Mrazek did have a solid showing in his last start, a 3-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. He stopped 46 of 49 shots and saw a whopping 18 high-danger chances! Kahkonen looked good in the Sharks' 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers, but was the subject of a few mistakes that cost the team and Kahkonen’s night from being one of his best of the season. Whichever netminder can build off their confidence could be a boost to their team.

Special teams bounce back?

In the Sharks' 5-2 loss on Saturday, the team gave up two power play goals and a shorthanded goal. The special teams battle has usually been an advantage all season, as the Sharks boasted the best penalty kill in the league heading into Saturday and a power play that has been one of the team’s most consistent aspects this season. They had scored a power play goal in 11 straight games before going 0-for-4 in Dallas.

The Blackhawks' special teams should be a nice bounce-back opportunity. Chicago currently ranks 27th in penalty kill (72.5 percent) and 19th in power play (20.7 percent). The combination of Erik Karlsson and Timo Meier should be able to continue their dominant ways on the skater-advantage. David Quinn’s power play has been designed around Karlsson’s playmaking abilities and Meier’s shooting and it’s working like a charm. Meier’s 10 power play goals this season ranks fourth in the league. This woeful PK unit could be a perfect storm for Meier’s career year to keep chugging.

Empty the Tank?

How will the Sharks play knowing that they have five days off until the next game? Tonight’s game has the makings of a sloppy affair, with both teams traveling on the second day of a back-to-back. Chicago is 0-4-1 on the second game of a back-to-back with an average score of 1.4 to 3.4, while being shutout twice. The Sharks are 2-5-0 this year, with an average score of 2.57 to 3.71 in the second game of a back-to-back.

San Jose is the better team on paper, but don’t let the nerds win and watch the game! This team has a tendency to blow games, having lost 17 games this season where they held a lead, the most in the NHL. If the Sharks get up early and start looking toward the flight home, it could spell doom. An inability to close out games has been the team’s downfall, and the main reason that most fans are already looking at the 2023 draft instead of potential playoff match-ups.

Bold prediction: Timo Meier scores and Erik Karlsson adds another two points to break the franchise record for games in a row with a point. The Sharks blow out of the Windy City 4-1 and feel good about themselves heading into the four-day break.