Sharks at Coyotes: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

STATS

Record: 12-21-8

Streak: L2

Goals Leader: Timo Meier (23 G, 17 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (13 G, 41 A)

Power Play: 20.5%

Penalty Kill: 84.0%

Goals For/60: 3.01

Goals Against/60: 3.63

Shots For/60: 29.39

Shots Against/60: 29.80

LINES

TBD

STATS

Record: 13-21-5

Streak: L5

Goals Leader: Clayton Keller (14 G, 23 A)

Assists Leader: Clayton Keller (14 G, 23 A)

Power Play: 20.3%

Penalty Kill: 73.5%

Goals For/60: 2.71

Goals Against/60: 3.63

Shots For/60: 24.68

Shots Against/60: 34.01

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSAZ. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET at Mullet Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

