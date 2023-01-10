 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sharks at Coyotes: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

All of the information for game no. 42.

By Sie Morley
Nick Bonino #13 of the San Jose Sharks celebrates scoring a goal against the Arizona Coyotes at SAP Center on December 13, 2022 in San Jose, California. Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images

San Jose Sharks

STATS

Record: 12-21-8
Streak: L2
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (23 G, 17 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (13 G, 41 A)
Power Play: 20.5%
Penalty Kill: 84.0%
Goals For/60: 3.01
Goals Against/60: 3.63
Shots For/60: 29.39
Shots Against/60: 29.80

LINES

TBD

Arizona Coyotes

STATS

Record: 13-21-5
Streak: L5
Goals Leader: Clayton Keller (14 G, 23 A)
Assists Leader: Clayton Keller (14 G, 23 A)
Power Play: 20.3%
Penalty Kill: 73.5%
Goals For/60: 2.71
Goals Against/60: 3.63
Shots For/60: 24.68
Shots Against/60: 34.01

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSAZ. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET at Mullet Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!

