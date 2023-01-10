Strauss Mann named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

While on assignment with the Wichita Thunder, San Jose Sharks goaltending prospect Strauss Mann has been named the ECHL’s Goaltender of the Week for the week ending on Jan. 8. In the last week, Mann posted a 2-0-0 record, a .965 save percentage (SV%) and 1.42 goals-against average (GAA). This is his second league award in the ECHL, as he was named the ECHL’s Rookie of the Month in October 2022.

The 24-year-old netminder has played with both the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League and the ECHL’s Wichita Thunder this season. With the Thunder, Mann has posted a 6-1-1 record in eight appearances, with a 2.44 GAA and .935 SV%. With the Barracuda, he has gone 3-3-0-1 in eight appearances, with a 2.85 GAA and .899 SV%.

The Sharks signed the undrafted Mann to a one-year entry-level contract in April 2022, carrying a $925,000 cap hit. He spent the 2021-22 season with Skelleftea AIK of the Swedish Hockey League, where he went 13-9-0 in 22 appearances, tallying three shutouts, a 2.19 GAA and .914 SV%. Mann also represented Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and at the 2022 World Championship. The Greenwich, Conn. native played with the University of Michigan for three years, the last of which he played alongside fellow Sharks prospect Thomas Bordeleau.