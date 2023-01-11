Sharks at Kings: Lines, how to watch & open thread

STATS

Record: 13-21-8

Streak: W1

Goals Leader: Timo Meier (23 G, 18 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (13 G, 42 A)

Power Play: 20.2%

Penalty Kill: 84.6%

Goals For/60: 3.03

Goals Against/60: 3.59

Shots For/60: 29.48

Shots Against/60: 29.78

LINES

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Kevin Labanc

Matt Nieto — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov

Nick Bonino — Nico Sturm — Michael Eyssimont

Jonah Gadjovich — Steven Lorentz — Oskar Lindblom

Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson

Mario Ferraro — Matt Benning

Scott Harrington — Marc-Edouard Vlasic

James Reimer

Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: Evgeny Svechnikov, Nick Cicek, Noah Gregor

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (Achilles), Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Radim Simek (upper body)

STATS

Record: 24-14-6

Streak: W2

Goals Leader: Adrian Kempe (17 G, 11 A)

Assists Leader: Kevin Fiala (15 G, 31 A)

Power Play: 24.7%

Penalty Kill: 73.4%

Goals For/60: 3.22

Goals Against/60: 3.31

Shots For/60: 31.84

Shots Against/60: 28.28

LINES

Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Alex Iafallo — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson

Kevin Fiala — Blake Lizotte — Gabriel Vilardi

Brendan Lemieux — Rasmus Kupari — Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Sean Durzi — Matt Roy

Alexander Edler — Sean Walker

Pheonix Copley

Jonathan Quick

Expected Scratches: Jordan Spence, Carl Grundstrom

Injured Reserve: Trevor Moore (upper body), Arthur Kaliyev (lower body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. Streaming is available with a subscription to SlingTV. The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Check back then to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!