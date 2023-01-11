Sharks at Kings: Lines, how to watch & open thread

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 13-21-8
Streak: W1
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (23 G, 18 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (13 G, 42 A)
Power Play: 20.2%
Penalty Kill: 84.6%
Goals For/60: 3.03
Goals Against/60: 3.59
Shots For/60: 29.48
Shots Against/60: 29.78
LINES
Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Kevin Labanc
Matt Nieto — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov
Nick Bonino — Nico Sturm — Michael Eyssimont
Jonah Gadjovich — Steven Lorentz — Oskar Lindblom
Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson
Mario Ferraro — Matt Benning
Scott Harrington — Marc-Edouard Vlasic
James Reimer
Kaapo Kahkonen
Expected Scratches: Evgeny Svechnikov, Nick Cicek, Noah Gregor
Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (Achilles), Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Radim Simek (upper body)
Los Angeles Kings
STATS
Record: 24-14-6
Streak: W2
Goals Leader: Adrian Kempe (17 G, 11 A)
Assists Leader: Kevin Fiala (15 G, 31 A)
Power Play: 24.7%
Penalty Kill: 73.4%
Goals For/60: 3.22
Goals Against/60: 3.31
Shots For/60: 31.84
Shots Against/60: 28.28
LINES
Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Alex Iafallo — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson
Kevin Fiala — Blake Lizotte — Gabriel Vilardi
Brendan Lemieux — Rasmus Kupari — Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Sean Durzi — Matt Roy
Alexander Edler — Sean Walker
Pheonix Copley
Jonathan Quick
Expected Scratches: Jordan Spence, Carl Grundstrom
Injured Reserve: Trevor Moore (upper body), Arthur Kaliyev (lower body)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. Streaming is available with a subscription to SlingTV. The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Check back then to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!
Loading comments...