 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sharks at Kings: Lines, how to watch & open thread

All of the information for game no. 43.

By Sie Morley Updated
/ new
Alexander Barabanov #94 of the San Jose Sharks watches the play with Adrian Kempe #9 of the Los Angeles Kings during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kin at Crypto.com Arena on December 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

San Jose Sharks

STATS

Record: 13-21-8
Streak: W1
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (23 G, 18 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (13 G, 42 A)
Power Play: 20.2%
Penalty Kill: 84.6%
Goals For/60: 3.03
Goals Against/60: 3.59
Shots For/60: 29.48
Shots Against/60: 29.78

LINES

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Kevin Labanc
Matt Nieto — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov
Nick Bonino — Nico Sturm — Michael Eyssimont
Jonah Gadjovich — Steven Lorentz — Oskar Lindblom

Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson
Mario Ferraro — Matt Benning
Scott Harrington — Marc-Edouard Vlasic

James Reimer
Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: Evgeny Svechnikov, Nick Cicek, Noah Gregor

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (Achilles), Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Radim Simek (upper body)

Los Angeles Kings

STATS

Record: 24-14-6
Streak: W2
Goals Leader: Adrian Kempe (17 G, 11 A)
Assists Leader: Kevin Fiala (15 G, 31 A)
Power Play: 24.7%
Penalty Kill: 73.4%
Goals For/60: 3.22
Goals Against/60: 3.31
Shots For/60: 31.84
Shots Against/60: 28.28

LINES

Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Alex Iafallo — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson
Kevin Fiala — Blake Lizotte — Gabriel Vilardi
Brendan Lemieux — Rasmus Kupari — Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Sean Durzi — Matt Roy
Alexander Edler — Sean Walker

Pheonix Copley
Jonathan Quick

Expected Scratches: Jordan Spence, Carl Grundstrom

Injured Reserve: Trevor Moore (upper body), Arthur Kaliyev (lower body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. Streaming is available with a subscription to SlingTV. The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Check back then to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!

More From Fear The Fin

Loading comments...