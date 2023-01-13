Oilers at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

STATS

Record: 13-22-8

Streak: L1

Goals Leader: Timo Meier (24 G, 19 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (13 G, 43 A)

Power Play: 20.7%

Penalty Kill: 84.8%

Goals For/60: 3.03

Goals Against/60: 3.60

Shots For/60: 29.49

Shots Against/60: 29.95

LINES

TBD

STATS

Record: 22-18-3

Streak: W1

Goals Leader: Connor McDavid (35 G, 44 A)

Assists Leader: Connor McDavid (35 G, 44 A)

Power Play: 31.0%

Penalty Kill: 73.3%

Goals For/60: 3.54

Goals Against/60: 3.33

Shots For/60: 32.44

Shots Against/60: 32.26

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA, TVAS and SNW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

