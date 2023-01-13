Oilers at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 13-22-8
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (24 G, 19 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (13 G, 43 A)
Power Play: 20.7%
Penalty Kill: 84.8%
Goals For/60: 3.03
Goals Against/60: 3.60
Shots For/60: 29.49
Shots Against/60: 29.95
LINES
TBD
Edmonton Oilers
STATS
Record: 22-18-3
Streak: W1
Goals Leader: Connor McDavid (35 G, 44 A)
Assists Leader: Connor McDavid (35 G, 44 A)
Power Play: 31.0%
Penalty Kill: 73.3%
Goals For/60: 3.54
Goals Against/60: 3.33
Shots For/60: 32.44
Shots Against/60: 32.26
LINES
TBD
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA, TVAS and SNW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
