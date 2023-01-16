Devils at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 13-23-8
Streak: L2
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (24 G, 19 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (13 G, 43 A)
Power Play: 20.0%
Penalty Kill: 83.7%
Goals For/60: 2.98
Goals Against/60: 3.68
Shots For/60: 29.41
Shots Against/60: 30.19
LINES
TBD
New Jersey Devils
STATS
Record: 28-12-3
Streak: W4
Goals Leader: Jack Hughes (28 G, 26 A)
Assists Leader: Dougie Hamilton (10 G, 27 A)
Power Play: 20.7%
Penalty Kill: 81.0%
Goals For/60: 3.51
Goals Against/60: 2.59
Shots For/60: 34.29
Shots Against/60: 27.48
LINES
TBD
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and MSGSN. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
