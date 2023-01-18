 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Stars at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

All of the information for game no. 46.

By Sie Morley
Radim Simek #51 of the San Jose Sharks skates against the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center on November 11, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

San Jose Sharks

STATS

Record: 13-23-9
Streak: L3
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (25 G, 20 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (14 G, 44 A)
Power Play: 20.3%
Penalty Kill: 83.9%
Goals For/60: 2.98
Goals Against/60: 3.66
Shots For/60: 29.41
Shots Against/60: 30.38

LINES

TBD

Dallas Stars

STATS

Record: 26-12-7
Streak: W1
Goals Leader: Jason Robertson (29 G, 31 A)
Assists Leader: Jason Robertson (29 G, 31 A)
Power Play: 27.1%
Penalty Kill: 82.8%
Goals For/60: 3.40
Goals Against/60: 2.57
Shots For/60: 31.67
Shots Against/60: 30.68

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. Streaming is available with a subscription to SlingTV. The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

