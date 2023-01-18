Stars at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 13-23-9
Streak: L3
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (25 G, 20 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (14 G, 44 A)
Power Play: 20.3%
Penalty Kill: 83.9%
Goals For/60: 2.98
Goals Against/60: 3.66
Shots For/60: 29.41
Shots Against/60: 30.38
LINES
TBD
Dallas Stars
STATS
Record: 26-12-7
Streak: W1
Goals Leader: Jason Robertson (29 G, 31 A)
Assists Leader: Jason Robertson (29 G, 31 A)
Power Play: 27.1%
Penalty Kill: 82.8%
Goals For/60: 3.40
Goals Against/60: 2.57
Shots For/60: 31.67
Shots Against/60: 30.68
LINES
TBD
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. Streaming is available with a subscription to SlingTV. The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
