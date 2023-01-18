Sharks trade Jasper Weatherby to Red Wings

The San Jose Sharks have swapped minor-league players with the Detroit Red Wings. General manager Mike Grier announced this morning that the team traded forward Jasper Weatherby to the Red Wings in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo.

We have acquired forward Kyle Criscuolo from the Red Wings in exchange for forward Jasper Weatherby.https://t.co/SqdM8PiVw7 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 18, 2023

Weatherby played 50 games with the Sharks last season, tallying 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists). He impressed Bob Boughner’s coaching staff enough to make the team out of training camp, but then floundered as the 2021-22 season progressed. Weatherby was relegated to the San Jose Barracuda at the start of this season and has not received a call-up since. He has notched 3 goals and 3 assists in 39 games in the AHL this season, as well as 39 penalty minutes.

Following the trade, Helene St. James reports that Weatherby was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Red Wings make minor-league move: Trade forward Kyle Criscuolo to the San Jose Sharks for forward Jasper Weatherby, who they assigned to Grand Rapids Griffins. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) January 18, 2023

In return for the 24-year-old, 6-foot-4 center with 50 NHL games under his belt, the Sharks receive a 30-year-old, 5-foot-9 center with 15 NHL games in the books.

Criscuolo has not played with the Red Wings this season. In fact, last season, he played just six games with the big club and netted two assists over those six games. Prior to that, Criscuolo played nine games with the Buffalo Sabres in the 2017-18 season. He totaled zero points during that time. With the Griffins this season, Criscuolo has scored 5 goals and 5 assists in 28 games.

Weatherby will be a restricted free agent at the end of this season. Criscuolo is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. His cap hit is $750,000.

At the minor league level, the Griffins and the Barracuda made a trade of their own. The Griffins receive forward Patrick McGrath while the Barracuda received “future considerations.”

19-year-old McGrath played five games this season with the Barracuda, notching 0 points and 42 penalty minutes.

Good-bye, Jasper. We’ll miss you.