Sharks at Blue Jackets: Lines, how to watch & open thread

STATS

Record: 14-23-9

Streak: W1

Goals Leader: Timo Meier (26 G, 20 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (15 G, 47 A)

Power Play: 20.6%

Penalty Kill: 84.2%

Goals For/60: 3.02

Goals Against/60: 3.64

Shots For/60: 29.38

Shots Against/60: 30.50

LINES

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Michael Eyssimont

Matt Nieto — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov

Nick Bonino — Nico Sturm — Noah Gregor

Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Jonah Gadjovich

Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning

Mario Ferraro — Scott Harrington

Kaapo Kahkonen

James Reimer

Expected Scratches: Evgeny Svechnikov, Kevin Labanc, Nick Cicek

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (Achilles), Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Radim Simek (upper body)

STATS

Record: 13-30-2

Streak: L3

Goals Leader: Johnny Gaudreau (12 G, 30 A)

Assists Leader: Johnny Gaudreau (12 G, 30 A)

Power Play: 14.3%

Penalty Kill: 77.2%

Goals For/60: 2.49

Goals Against/60: 3.89

Shots For/60: 28.79

Shots Against/60: 34.84

LINES

Johnny Gaudreau — Boone Jenner — Kirill Marchenko

Gustav Nyquist — Jack Roslovic — Patrik Laine

Kent Johnson — Cole Sillinger — Emil Bemstrom

Eric Robinson — Sean Kuraly — Mathieu Olivier

Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Boqvist

Tim Berni — Erik Gudbranson

Nick Blankenburg — Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo

Elvis Merzlikins

Expected Scratches: Gavin Bayreuther, Liam Foudy

Injured Reserve: Yegor Chinakhov (ankle), Carson Meyer (oblique strain)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSOH. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Check back then to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!