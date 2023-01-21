Sharks at Blue Jackets: Lines, how to watch & open thread

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 14-23-9
Streak: W1
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (26 G, 20 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (15 G, 47 A)
Power Play: 20.6%
Penalty Kill: 84.2%
Goals For/60: 3.02
Goals Against/60: 3.64
Shots For/60: 29.38
Shots Against/60: 30.50
LINES
Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Michael Eyssimont
Matt Nieto — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov
Nick Bonino — Nico Sturm — Noah Gregor
Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Jonah Gadjovich
Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning
Mario Ferraro — Scott Harrington
Kaapo Kahkonen
James Reimer
Expected Scratches: Evgeny Svechnikov, Kevin Labanc, Nick Cicek
Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (Achilles), Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Radim Simek (upper body)
Columbus Blue Jackets
STATS
Record: 13-30-2
Streak: L3
Goals Leader: Johnny Gaudreau (12 G, 30 A)
Assists Leader: Johnny Gaudreau (12 G, 30 A)
Power Play: 14.3%
Penalty Kill: 77.2%
Goals For/60: 2.49
Goals Against/60: 3.89
Shots For/60: 28.79
Shots Against/60: 34.84
LINES
Johnny Gaudreau — Boone Jenner — Kirill Marchenko
Gustav Nyquist — Jack Roslovic — Patrik Laine
Kent Johnson — Cole Sillinger — Emil Bemstrom
Eric Robinson — Sean Kuraly — Mathieu Olivier
Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Boqvist
Tim Berni — Erik Gudbranson
Nick Blankenburg — Andrew Peeke
Joonas Korpisalo
Elvis Merzlikins
Expected Scratches: Gavin Bayreuther, Liam Foudy
Injured Reserve: Yegor Chinakhov (ankle), Carson Meyer (oblique strain)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSOH. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Check back then to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!
