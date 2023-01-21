 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sharks at Blue Jackets: Lines, how to watch & open thread

All of the information for game no. 47.

By Sie Morley
/ new
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save on San Jose Sharks center Noah Gregor (73) during the NHL game between the San Jose Sharks and the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 19, 2022 at SAP Center in San Jose, CA. Photo by Matt Cohen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

San Jose Sharks

STATS

Record: 14-23-9
Streak: W1
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (26 G, 20 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (15 G, 47 A)
Power Play: 20.6%
Penalty Kill: 84.2%
Goals For/60: 3.02
Goals Against/60: 3.64
Shots For/60: 29.38
Shots Against/60: 30.50

LINES

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Michael Eyssimont
Matt Nieto — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov
Nick Bonino — Nico Sturm — Noah Gregor
Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Jonah Gadjovich

Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning
Mario Ferraro — Scott Harrington

Kaapo Kahkonen
James Reimer

Expected Scratches: Evgeny Svechnikov, Kevin Labanc, Nick Cicek

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (Achilles), Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Radim Simek (upper body)

Columbus Blue Jackets

STATS

Record: 13-30-2
Streak: L3
Goals Leader: Johnny Gaudreau (12 G, 30 A)
Assists Leader: Johnny Gaudreau (12 G, 30 A)
Power Play: 14.3%
Penalty Kill: 77.2%
Goals For/60: 2.49
Goals Against/60: 3.89
Shots For/60: 28.79
Shots Against/60: 34.84

LINES

Johnny Gaudreau — Boone Jenner — Kirill Marchenko
Gustav Nyquist — Jack Roslovic — Patrik Laine
Kent Johnson — Cole Sillinger — Emil Bemstrom
Eric Robinson — Sean Kuraly — Mathieu Olivier

Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Boqvist
Tim Berni — Erik Gudbranson
Nick Blankenburg — Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo
Elvis Merzlikins

Expected Scratches: Gavin Bayreuther, Liam Foudy

Injured Reserve: Yegor Chinakhov (ankle), Carson Meyer (oblique strain)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSOH. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Check back then to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!

More From Fear The Fin

Loading comments...