Sharks at Bruins: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

STATS

Record: 14-24-9

Streak: L1

Goals Leader: Timo Meier (27 G, 20 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (15 G, 47 A)

Power Play: 20.5%

Penalty Kill: 83.7%

Goals For/60: 3.02

Goals Against/60: 3.67

Shots For/60: 29.31

Shots Against/60: 30.46

LINES

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Michael Eyssimont

Matt Nieto — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov

Nick Bonino — Nico Sturm — Noah Gregor

Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Jonah Gadjovich

Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning

Mario Ferraro — Scott Harrington

James Reimer

Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: Nick Cicek, Evgeny Svechnikov, Kevin Labanc

Injured Reserve: Luke Kunin (knee), Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Radim Simek (upper body)

STATS

Record: 36-5-4

Streak: W4

Goals Leader: David Pastrnak (35 G, 28 A)

Assists Leader: David Pastrnak (35 G, 28 A)

Power Play: 27.1%

Penalty Kill: 87.0%

Goals For/60: 3.74

Goals Against/60: 2.04

Shots For/60: 33.32

Shots Against/60: 28.75

LINES

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Craig Smith

Pavel Zacha — David Krejci — David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic

Nick Foligno — Joona Koppanen — A.J. Greer

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort — Connor Clifton

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Expected Scratches: Jakub Zboril

Injured Reserve: Tomas Nosek (foot), Jake DeBrusk (hand, leg)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA, NESN, TVAS and SN. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 4p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Check back then to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!