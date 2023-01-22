Sharks at Bruins: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 14-24-9
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (27 G, 20 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (15 G, 47 A)
Power Play: 20.5%
Penalty Kill: 83.7%
Goals For/60: 3.02
Goals Against/60: 3.67
Shots For/60: 29.31
Shots Against/60: 30.46
LINES
Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Michael Eyssimont
Matt Nieto — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov
Nick Bonino — Nico Sturm — Noah Gregor
Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Jonah Gadjovich
Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning
Mario Ferraro — Scott Harrington
James Reimer
Kaapo Kahkonen
Expected Scratches: Nick Cicek, Evgeny Svechnikov, Kevin Labanc
Injured Reserve: Luke Kunin (knee), Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Radim Simek (upper body)
Boston Bruins
STATS
Record: 36-5-4
Streak: W4
Goals Leader: David Pastrnak (35 G, 28 A)
Assists Leader: David Pastrnak (35 G, 28 A)
Power Play: 27.1%
Penalty Kill: 87.0%
Goals For/60: 3.74
Goals Against/60: 2.04
Shots For/60: 33.32
Shots Against/60: 28.75
LINES
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Craig Smith
Pavel Zacha — David Krejci — David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
Nick Foligno — Joona Koppanen — A.J. Greer
Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Connor Clifton
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Expected Scratches: Jakub Zboril
Injured Reserve: Tomas Nosek (foot), Jake DeBrusk (hand, leg)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA, NESN, TVAS and SN. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 4p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Check back then to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!
