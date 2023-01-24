Sharks at Red Wings: Lines, how to watch & open thread

STATS

Record: 14-25-9

Streak: L2

Goals Leader: Timo Meier (27 G, 20 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (15 G, 47 A)

Power Play: 20.2%

Penalty Kill: 83.5%

Goals For/60: 2.96

Goals Against/60: 3.68

Shots For/60: 29.08

Shots Against/60: 30.29

LINES

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Michael Eyssimont

Matt Nieto — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov

Nick Bonino — Nico Sturm — Noah Gregor

Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Jonah Gadjovich

Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Mario Ferraro

Nick Cicek — Scott Harrington

James Reimer

Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: Evgeny Svechnikov, Kevin Labanc

Injured Reserve: Luke Kunin (knee), Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Radim Simek (upper body), Matt Benning (illness)

STATS

Record: 19-18-8

Streak: L1

Goals Leader: Dylan Larkin (15 G, 26 A)

Assists Leader: Dylan Larkin (15 G, 26 A)

Power Play: 20.5%

Penalty Kill: 75.6%

Goals For/60: 3.00

Goals Against/60: 3.28

Shots For/60: 28.91

Shots Against/60: 30.40

LINES

Dominik Kubalik — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — David Perron

Adam Erne — Pius Suter — Robby Fabbri

Jonatan Berggren — Joe Veleno — Oskar Sundqvist

Jake Walman — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Filip Hronek

Olli Maatta — Jordan Oesterle

Ville Husso

Magnus Hellberg

Expected Scratches: Gustav Lindstrom, Robert Hagg

Injured Reserve: Filip Zadina (leg), Matt Luff (upper body), Mark Pysyk (Achilles), Tyler Bertuzzi (lower body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSDET. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Check back then to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!