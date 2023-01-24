Sharks at Red Wings: Lines, how to watch & open thread

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 14-25-9
Streak: L2
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (27 G, 20 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (15 G, 47 A)
Power Play: 20.2%
Penalty Kill: 83.5%
Goals For/60: 2.96
Goals Against/60: 3.68
Shots For/60: 29.08
Shots Against/60: 30.29
LINES
Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Michael Eyssimont
Matt Nieto — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov
Nick Bonino — Nico Sturm — Noah Gregor
Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Jonah Gadjovich
Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Mario Ferraro
Nick Cicek — Scott Harrington
James Reimer
Kaapo Kahkonen
Expected Scratches: Evgeny Svechnikov, Kevin Labanc
Injured Reserve: Luke Kunin (knee), Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Radim Simek (upper body), Matt Benning (illness)
Detroit Red Wings
STATS
Record: 19-18-8
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: Dylan Larkin (15 G, 26 A)
Assists Leader: Dylan Larkin (15 G, 26 A)
Power Play: 20.5%
Penalty Kill: 75.6%
Goals For/60: 3.00
Goals Against/60: 3.28
Shots For/60: 28.91
Shots Against/60: 30.40
LINES
Dominik Kubalik — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — David Perron
Adam Erne — Pius Suter — Robby Fabbri
Jonatan Berggren — Joe Veleno — Oskar Sundqvist
Jake Walman — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Filip Hronek
Olli Maatta — Jordan Oesterle
Ville Husso
Magnus Hellberg
Expected Scratches: Gustav Lindstrom, Robert Hagg
Injured Reserve: Filip Zadina (leg), Matt Luff (upper body), Mark Pysyk (Achilles), Tyler Bertuzzi (lower body)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSDET. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, Michigan.
Check back then to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!
