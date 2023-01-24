 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sharks at Red Wings: Lines, how to watch & open thread

All of the information for game no. 49.

San Jose Sharks Defenceman Nick Cicek (59) keeps back Detroit Red Wings Right Wing Lucas Raymond (23) during the first period of a regular season NHL hockey game between the Detroit Red Wings and the San Jose Sharks on November 17, 2022, at SAP Center, in San Jose, CA. Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

San Jose Sharks

STATS

Record: 14-25-9
Streak: L2
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (27 G, 20 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (15 G, 47 A)
Power Play: 20.2%
Penalty Kill: 83.5%
Goals For/60: 2.96
Goals Against/60: 3.68
Shots For/60: 29.08
Shots Against/60: 30.29

LINES

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Michael Eyssimont
Matt Nieto — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov
Nick Bonino — Nico Sturm — Noah Gregor
Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Jonah Gadjovich

Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Mario Ferraro
Nick Cicek — Scott Harrington

James Reimer
Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: Evgeny Svechnikov, Kevin Labanc

Injured Reserve: Luke Kunin (knee), Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Radim Simek (upper body), Matt Benning (illness)

Detroit Red Wings

STATS

Record: 19-18-8
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: Dylan Larkin (15 G, 26 A)
Assists Leader: Dylan Larkin (15 G, 26 A)
Power Play: 20.5%
Penalty Kill: 75.6%
Goals For/60: 3.00
Goals Against/60: 3.28
Shots For/60: 28.91
Shots Against/60: 30.40

LINES

Dominik Kubalik — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — David Perron
Adam Erne — Pius Suter — Robby Fabbri
Jonatan Berggren — Joe Veleno — Oskar Sundqvist

Jake Walman — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Filip Hronek
Olli Maatta — Jordan Oesterle

Ville Husso
Magnus Hellberg

Expected Scratches: Gustav Lindstrom, Robert Hagg

Injured Reserve: Filip Zadina (leg), Matt Luff (upper body), Mark Pysyk (Achilles), Tyler Bertuzzi (lower body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSDET. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Check back then to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!

