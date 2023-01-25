Quick Bites: Mowed down in Motown

The San Jose Sharks fell 3-2 in overtime to the Detroit Red Wings in their second and final meeting of the season on Jan. 24 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

The first period went scoreless, but the second period saw both teams score two goals, starting off with Adam Erne for the Red Wings at 2:17. Timo Meier scored his 28th of the year less than six minutes later. Michael Rasmussen put Detroit ahead 2-1 at 16:29, and Logan Couture scored San Jose’s final goal of the night, his 17th, with just seven seconds left in the second period.

The third period was another scoreless affair, and Detroit’s Andrew Copp scored his fifth goal of the season 25 seconds into overtime to sink San Jose.

Neither the Sharks nor Wings scored a power play goal on one and two chances respectively. Detroit controlled 56 percentcent of faceoffs and blocked 23 shots, while San Jose logged nine blocks.

What’s the deal with Kevin Labanc?

This seems like a fair question to continue asking. In his return from four straight healthy scratches, Labanc put up just two shots, one hit and a +1 rating in 14:30 of game time playing second line minutes with Tomas Hertl and Meier.

His linemates each recorded a point on Meier’s first goal, with Hertl and Erik Karlsson assisting, but Labanc was basically invisible against a team that’s barely over .500.

A good offense or a bad defense?

James Reimer did his job well, but the Sharks were sunk by an inability to score more than two goals against Ville Husso, whose 3.03 goals against average (GAA) and .908 save percentage (SV%) shouldn’t be a problem for San Jose’s supposedly strong offensive capabilities.

The Sharks scored two goals on 30 shots. In comparison with Detroit’s three goals on 35 shots, you can see the slim margins that win and lose hockey games.

Time to worry about Hertl?

Hertl assisted on Meier’s first period tally, but the scoring touch hasn’t quite returned. Curiously, Hertl didn’t record a single shot in the game, but he did record a block. Do I smell a Selke nod?

Thoughts