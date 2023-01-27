Sharks at Hurricanes: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 14-25-10
Streak: L3
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (28 G, 20 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (15 G, 49 A)
Power Play: 20.0%
Penalty Kill: 83.7%
Goals For/60: 2.94
Goals Against/60: 3.66
Shots For/60: 29.09
Shots Against/60: 30.38
LINES
TBD
Carolina Hurricanes
STATS
Record: 30-9-8
Streak: W3
Goals Leader: Martin Necas (19 G, 23 A)
Assists Leader: Brent Burns (8 G, 24 A)
Power Play: 18.2%
Penalty Kill: 81.0%
Goals For/60: 3.16
Goals Against/60: 2.59
Shots For/60: 34.49
Shots Against/60: 25.96
LINES
TBD
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSSO. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!