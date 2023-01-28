 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sharks at Penguins: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

All of the information for game no. 51.

By Sie Morley
/ new
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) takes a shot during the NHL game between the San Jose Sharks and the Pittsburgh Penguins on January 15, 2022 at SAP Center in San Jose, CA. Photo by Matt Cohen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

San Jose Sharks

STATS

Record: 14-25-11
Streak: L4
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (28 G, 20 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (15 G, 49 A)
Power Play: 19.7%
Penalty Kill: 83.2%
Goals For/60: 2.96
Goals Against/60: 3.69
Shots For/60: 29.08
Shots Against/60: 30.48

LINES

TBD

Pittsburgh Penguins

STATS

Record: 24-15-9
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: Sidney Crosby (23 G, 35 A)
Assists Leader: Sidney Crosby (23 G, 35 A)
Power Play: 22.0%
Penalty Kill: 80.9%
Goals For/60: 3.21
Goals Against/60: 3.01
Shots For/60: 32.33
Shots Against/60: 33.57

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and ATTSN-PT. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!

More From Fear The Fin

Loading comments...