Sharks at Penguins: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

Record: 14-25-11

Streak: L4

Goals Leader: Timo Meier (28 G, 20 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (15 G, 49 A)

Power Play: 19.7%

Penalty Kill: 83.2%

Goals For/60: 2.96

Goals Against/60: 3.69

Shots For/60: 29.08

Shots Against/60: 30.48

Record: 24-15-9

Streak: L1

Goals Leader: Sidney Crosby (23 G, 35 A)

Assists Leader: Sidney Crosby (23 G, 35 A)

Power Play: 22.0%

Penalty Kill: 80.9%

Goals For/60: 3.21

Goals Against/60: 3.01

Shots For/60: 32.33

Shots Against/60: 33.57

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and ATTSN-PT. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

