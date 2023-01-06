 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sharks at Ducks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

All of the information for game no. 40.

By Sie Morley
San Jose Sharks Defenseman Matt Benning (5) and Anaheim Ducks Left Wing Adam Henrique (14) fight for position near Sharks Goalie Eetu Makiniemi (32) during an NHL hockey game played on December 9, 2022 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

San Jose Sharks

STATS

Record: 12-20-7
Streak: W1
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (21 G, 17 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (13 G, 40 A)
Power Play: 21.6%
Penalty Kill: 84.1%
Goals For/60: 3.01
Goals Against/60: 3.59
Shots For/60: 29.10
Shots Against/60: 29.85

LINES

TBD

Anaheim Ducks

STATS

Record: 11-24-4
Streak: W1
Goals Leader: Troy Terry (12 G, 20 A)
Assists Leader: Troy Terry (12 G, 20 A)
Power Play: 16.1%
Penalty Kill: 71.3%
Goals For/60: 2.19
Goals Against/60: 3.93
Shots For/60: 28.46
Shots Against/60: 37.68

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN+ and Hulu, with a subscription required, as well as on SN1 and TVAS in Canada. The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network and Ducks Stream. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!

