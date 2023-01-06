Sharks at Ducks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

STATS

Record: 12-20-7

Streak: W1

Goals Leader: Timo Meier (21 G, 17 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (13 G, 40 A)

Power Play: 21.6%

Penalty Kill: 84.1%

Goals For/60: 3.01

Goals Against/60: 3.59

Shots For/60: 29.10

Shots Against/60: 29.85

LINES

TBD

STATS

Record: 11-24-4

Streak: W1

Goals Leader: Troy Terry (12 G, 20 A)

Assists Leader: Troy Terry (12 G, 20 A)

Power Play: 16.1%

Penalty Kill: 71.3%

Goals For/60: 2.19

Goals Against/60: 3.93

Shots For/60: 28.46

Shots Against/60: 37.68

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN+ and Hulu, with a subscription required, as well as on SN1 and TVAS in Canada. The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network and Ducks Stream. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!