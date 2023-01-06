Sharks at Ducks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 12-20-7
Streak: W1
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (21 G, 17 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (13 G, 40 A)
Power Play: 21.6%
Penalty Kill: 84.1%
Goals For/60: 3.01
Goals Against/60: 3.59
Shots For/60: 29.10
Shots Against/60: 29.85
LINES
TBD
Anaheim Ducks
STATS
Record: 11-24-4
Streak: W1
Goals Leader: Troy Terry (12 G, 20 A)
Assists Leader: Troy Terry (12 G, 20 A)
Power Play: 16.1%
Penalty Kill: 71.3%
Goals For/60: 2.19
Goals Against/60: 3.93
Shots For/60: 28.46
Shots Against/60: 37.68
LINES
TBD
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN+ and Hulu, with a subscription required, as well as on SN1 and TVAS in Canada. The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network and Ducks Stream. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
