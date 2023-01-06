Sharks claim Jets’ Eyssimont off waivers

The San Jose Sharks have added another gritty NHL player to the team, proving once again that general manager Mike Grier is sticking to his game plan of making the team hard to play against. The team claimed forward Mikey Eyssimont off waivers today from the Winnipeg Jets.

The 26-year-old right winger played 19 games with the Jets this season, scoring one goal and adding four assists, while averaging just over ten minutes per game. Eyssimont also scored two goals and seven assists for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

With players like Blake Wheeler returning to the line-up, the Jets did not have room for Eyssimont on the roster. He was placed on waivers for reassignment to the minors, along with other young forwards, Jansen Harkins and Kristian Reichel.

“He’s a gritty fourth liner,” one NHL scout told Sheng Peng at San Jose Hockey Now.

Murat Ates, who writes about the Jets for The Athletic gave this insight following the news: “As I’ve written for years now, I’m a big fan of Eyssimont’s tenacity and pain in the ass way of playing hockey. Not sure if he’s a full-time NHL player to me but he’s a gamer, no doubt. Fun to watch.”

While Eyssimont likely won’t light up the scoreboard, he’ll add the grit that Grier has often talked about, especially with Luke Kunin out for the remainder of the season following ACL repair surgery.

“We’re excited to add Mikey to our group,” said Grier. “He’s a competitive player and a high-character person.”

During his media availability following the news, Eyssimont said he leaves it all out there. He was in Vancouver this afternoon, hopping on a flight to San Jose and should be in town this evening. He should be eligible to play in tomorrow’s home contest against the Boston Bruins.

Eyssimont was drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NHL draft by the Los Angeles Kings. Following the draft, he played with St. Cloud State for two years before signing a two-year entry-level contract with the Kings. Eyssimont was never called up to the NHL and spent two seasons playing with the Ontario Reign, where he scored 49 points (22 goals, 27 assists) in 122 games.

In July 2021, the Jets signed Eyssimont to a two-year, two-way contract for $1.5 million.