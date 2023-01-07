Bruins at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 12-20-8
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (23 G, 17 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (13 G, 41 A)
Power Play: 21.2%
Penalty Kill: 84.6%
Goals For/60: 3.03
Goals Against/60: 3.62
Shots For/60: 29.38
Shots Against/60: 29.82
LINES
Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov
Matt Nieto — Tomas Hertl — Kevin Labanc
Nick Bonino — Nico Sturm — Evgeny Svechnikov
Jonah Gadjovich — Steven Lorentz — Oskar Lindblom
Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning
Scott Harrington — Mario Ferraro
James Reimer
Kaapo Kahkonen
Expected Scratches: Noah Gregor, Nick Cicek
Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (Achilles), Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Radim Simek (upper body)
Boston Bruins
STATS
Record: 30-4-4
Streak: W2
Goals Leader: David Pastrnak (27 G, 25 A)
Assists Leader: David Pastrnak (27 G, 25 A)
Power Play: 27.5%
Penalty Kill: 85.2%
Goals For/60: 2.12
Goals Against/60: 3.70
Shots For/60: 33.87
Shots Against/60: 28.83
LINES
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall — David Krejci — Pavel Zacha
Nick Foligno — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
Tomas Nosek — Craig Smith
Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Connor Clifton
Jakub Zboril
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Expected Scratches: Chris Wagner
Injured Reserve: Jake DeBrusk (hand/lower body), A.J. Greer (illness)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and NESN. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
