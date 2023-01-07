Bruins at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

STATS

Record: 12-20-8

Streak: L1

Goals Leader: Timo Meier (23 G, 17 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (13 G, 41 A)

Power Play: 21.2%

Penalty Kill: 84.6%

Goals For/60: 3.03

Goals Against/60: 3.62

Shots For/60: 29.38

Shots Against/60: 29.82

LINES

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov

Matt Nieto — Tomas Hertl — Kevin Labanc

Nick Bonino — Nico Sturm — Evgeny Svechnikov

Jonah Gadjovich — Steven Lorentz — Oskar Lindblom

Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning

Scott Harrington — Mario Ferraro

James Reimer

Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: Noah Gregor, Nick Cicek

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (Achilles), Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Radim Simek (upper body)

STATS

Record: 30-4-4

Streak: W2

Goals Leader: David Pastrnak (27 G, 25 A)

Assists Leader: David Pastrnak (27 G, 25 A)

Power Play: 27.5%

Penalty Kill: 85.2%

Goals For/60: 2.12

Goals Against/60: 3.70

Shots For/60: 33.87

Shots Against/60: 28.83

LINES

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall — David Krejci — Pavel Zacha

Nick Foligno — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic

Tomas Nosek — Craig Smith

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort — Connor Clifton

Jakub Zboril

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Expected Scratches: Chris Wagner

Injured Reserve: Jake DeBrusk (hand/lower body), A.J. Greer (illness)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and NESN. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back then to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!