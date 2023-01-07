 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bruins at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

All of the information for game no. 41.

Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton (75) and and defenseman Derek Forbort (28) and San Jose Sharks left wing Jeffrey Viel (63) and other players fight during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

San Jose Sharks

STATS

Record: 12-20-8
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (23 G, 17 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (13 G, 41 A)
Power Play: 21.2%
Penalty Kill: 84.6%
Goals For/60: 3.03
Goals Against/60: 3.62
Shots For/60: 29.38
Shots Against/60: 29.82

LINES

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov
Matt Nieto — Tomas Hertl — Kevin Labanc
Nick Bonino — Nico Sturm — Evgeny Svechnikov
Jonah Gadjovich — Steven Lorentz — Oskar Lindblom

Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning
Scott Harrington — Mario Ferraro

James Reimer
Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: Noah Gregor, Nick Cicek

Injured Reserve: Nikolai Knyzhov (Achilles), Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Radim Simek (upper body)

Boston Bruins

STATS

Record: 30-4-4
Streak: W2
Goals Leader: David Pastrnak (27 G, 25 A)
Assists Leader: David Pastrnak (27 G, 25 A)
Power Play: 27.5%
Penalty Kill: 85.2%
Goals For/60: 2.12
Goals Against/60: 3.70
Shots For/60: 33.87
Shots Against/60: 28.83

LINES

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall — David Krejci — Pavel Zacha
Nick Foligno — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
Tomas Nosek — Craig Smith

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Connor Clifton
Jakub Zboril

Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman

Expected Scratches: Chris Wagner

Injured Reserve: Jake DeBrusk (hand/lower body), A.J. Greer (illness)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and NESN. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back then to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!

