Sharks at Flames: Lines, open thread and how to watch

A quick update on the league standings before we jump into today’s game. The San Jose Sharks are now 32nd in the league! Thanks to a 5-4 Columbus Blue Jackets win over the New York Islanders last night, the Sharks and Blue Jackets both have 53 points on the season. Since San Jose has played one more game than Columbus, the Sharks are last in the league.

For those of you keeping track, the lottery odds that the team that places last in the league gets the number one pick in the draft are 25.5%. While the team that places 31st in the league only has a 13.5% chance of receiving the number one pick.

San Jose Sharks

STATS

Record: 19-38-15

Streak: L8

Goals Leader: Logan Couture (24 G, 36 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (22 G, 66 A)

Power Play: 17.6%

Penalty Kill: 83.0%

Goals For/60: 2.85

Goals Against/60: 3.82

LINES

(Per NHL.com)

Andrew Agozzino — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov

Noah Gregor – Tomas Hertl – Kevin Labanc

Jacob Peterson – Nico Sturm – Fabian Zetterlund

Oskar Lindblom – Steven Lorentz – Martin Kaut

Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Erik Karlsson

Mario Ferraro – Matt Benning

Radim Simek - Nikolai Knyzhov

Kaapo Kahkonen

James Reimer

Expected Scratches: Derek Pouliot

Injured Reserve: Luke Kunin (knee), Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed), Evgeny Svechnikov (lower body), Andreas Johnsson (undisclosed), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Calgary Flames

STATS

Record: 32-26-15

Streak: L1

Goals Leader: Tyler Toffoli (29 G, 36 A)

Assists Leader: Elias Lindstrom (21 G, 40 A)

Power Play: 20.4%

Penalty Kill: 81.7%

Goals For/60: 3.11

Goals Against/60: 3.08

LINES

(Per NHL.com)

Andrew Mangiapane — Elias Lindholm — Tyler Toffoli

Jonathan Huberdeau — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Nick Ritchie — Nazem Kadri — Dillon Dube

Milan Lucic — Trevor Lewis — Walker Duehr

Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov — MacKenzie Weegar

Dennis Gilbert — Troy Stecher

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Expected Scratches: Jakob Pelletier, Adam Ruzicka

Injured Reserve: Chris Tanev (upper body), Michael Stone (lower body)

How to watch

Today’s game will be broadcast locally on NBCSCA. The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. You can also live stream on ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). Puck drop is 1:00 p.m. PT/4:00 p.m. ET at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.

Flames’ fans can watch on SportsNet.

Check back then to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!