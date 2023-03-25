Sharks at Flames: Lines, open thread and how to watch

A quick update on the league standings before we jump into today’s game. The San Jose Sharks are now 32nd in the league! Thanks to a 5-4 Columbus Blue Jackets win over the New York Islanders last night, the Sharks and Blue Jackets both have 53 points on the season. Since San Jose has played one more game than Columbus, the Sharks are last in the league.
For those of you keeping track, the lottery odds that the team that places last in the league gets the number one pick in the draft are 25.5%. While the team that places 31st in the league only has a 13.5% chance of receiving the number one pick.
San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 19-38-15
Streak: L8
Goals Leader: Logan Couture (24 G, 36 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (22 G, 66 A)
Power Play: 17.6%
Penalty Kill: 83.0%
Goals For/60: 2.85
Goals Against/60: 3.82
LINES
(Per NHL.com)
Andrew Agozzino — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov
Noah Gregor – Tomas Hertl – Kevin Labanc
Jacob Peterson – Nico Sturm – Fabian Zetterlund
Oskar Lindblom – Steven Lorentz – Martin Kaut
Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Erik Karlsson
Mario Ferraro – Matt Benning
Radim Simek - Nikolai Knyzhov
Kaapo Kahkonen
James Reimer
Expected Scratches: Derek Pouliot
Injured Reserve: Luke Kunin (knee), Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed), Evgeny Svechnikov (lower body), Andreas Johnsson (undisclosed), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Calgary Flames
STATS
Record: 32-26-15
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: Tyler Toffoli (29 G, 36 A)
Assists Leader: Elias Lindstrom (21 G, 40 A)
Power Play: 20.4%
Penalty Kill: 81.7%
Goals For/60: 3.11
Goals Against/60: 3.08
LINES
(Per NHL.com)
Andrew Mangiapane — Elias Lindholm — Tyler Toffoli
Jonathan Huberdeau — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Nick Ritchie — Nazem Kadri — Dillon Dube
Milan Lucic — Trevor Lewis — Walker Duehr
Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson
Nikita Zadorov — MacKenzie Weegar
Dennis Gilbert — Troy Stecher
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Expected Scratches: Jakob Pelletier, Adam Ruzicka
Injured Reserve: Chris Tanev (upper body), Michael Stone (lower body)
How to watch
Today’s game will be broadcast locally on NBCSCA. The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. You can also live stream on ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). Puck drop is 1:00 p.m. PT/4:00 p.m. ET at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.
Flames’ fans can watch on SportsNet.
Check back then to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!
Loading comments...