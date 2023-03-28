Jets at Sharks: Lines, open thread and how to watch

Harvard defenseman and newly signed San Jose Shark Henry Thrun might play in tonight’s game against the Winnipeg Jets. According to San Jose Hockey Now’s Sheng Peng, Thrun was suited up at warmups this morning.

First time on the ice as a member of #SJSharks, No. 3 Henry Thrun pic.twitter.com/9lVW6AWP6E — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 28, 2023

Thrun signed a two-year deal over the weekend, though the first year of his deal burns off this year. As a result, it makes sense to work Thrun into the lineup as soon as possible.

Also, keep an eye on Erik Karlsson. We have nine games left in the season and Karlsson is sitting at 90 points.

Tank for Bedard Race

The Sharks continue to wallow at the bottom of the standings with fingers crossed for that first pick in the draft.

As of this morning, the Sharks and Columbus Blue Jackets both have 53 points. At the moment, the Sharks have the tiebreaker since the team has played one more game. The Chicago Blackhawks are just a point ahead of the two teams, while the Anaheim Ducks are three points ahead of the bottom of the pack.

Looking at the remaining games on the schedule for the Sharks, there’s reason for optimism. The only team left on the schedule not in the playoff race is the Arizona Coyotes. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets have a game against Ottawa and one against Philadelphia still on the schedule. The Ducks also have a game against the Coyotes left on the schedule as well as one against the Vancouver Canucks.

STATS

Record: 19-39-15

Streak: L9

Goals Leader: Logan Couture (25 G, 36 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (22 G, 68 A)

Power Play: 17.3%

Penalty Kill: 83.1%

Goals For/60: 2.85

Goals Against/60: 3.84

LINES

(Per dailyfaceoff.com)

Andrew Agozzino — Logan Couture — Kevin Labanc

Jacob Peterson — Tomas Hertl — Martin Kaut

Noah Gregor — Nico Sturm — Fabian Zetterlund

Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Jeffrey Viel

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Erik Karlsson

Mario Ferraro — Matt Benning

Radim Simek — Jacob MacDonald

James Reimer

Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: Jonah Gadjovich

Injured Reserve: Luke Kunin (knee), Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Evgeny Svechnikov (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (lower body)

Winnipeg Jets

STATS

Record: 41-30-3

Streak: L1

Goals Leader: Mark Scheifele (38 G, 23 A)

Assists Leader: Josh Morrissey (15 G, 54 A)

Power Play: 19.6%

Penalty Kill: 83.1%

Goals For/60: 2.97

Goals Against/60: 2.81

LINES

(Per dailyfaceoff.com)

Kyle Connor — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Nino Niederreiter

Vladislav Namestnikov — Mark Scheifele — Blake Wheeler

Nikolaj Ehlers — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — Kevin Stenlund — Saku Maenalanen

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon — Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg — Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

David Rittich

Expected Scratches: None

Injured Reserve: Cole Perfetti

How to watch

Today’s game will be broadcast locally on NBCSCA. The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. You can also live stream on ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). Puck drop is 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center.

Jets’ fans can watch on TSN3.

Check back then to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!