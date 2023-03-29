Hi everyone!

Quick update. The new site is live. It’s bare bones and will have a lot more posts when I get the previous posts.

That said, the commenting platform should work so set up your logins now and drop a comment in the welcome post so I know you’re there.

Due to some behind the scenes stuff I’ll be moving over early and putting the game thread for Thursday’s game against the Golden Knights on the new site.

https://fear-the-fin.ghost.io/ for those of you typing it into a browser instead of clicking the link.

Let me know if you have any problems in the comments below. Vox is cutting things off on March 31, so I’ll try to address things here, especially if you can’t log on for some reason.