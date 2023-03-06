Sharks at Jets: Lines, how to watch and open thread

The San Jose Sharks are in Winnipeg this afternoon to take on the Jets in the first West Side Story showdown of the season. The Jets are in a battle for the final wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Winnipeg was a buyer at the NHL trade deadline, adding Nino Niederreiter and former San Jose Shark Vladislav Namestnikov.

This is the first of teams’ three meetings this season.

We could see Nikolai Knyzhov suit up for the Sharks for the first time this season. Knyzhov has battled injury and only played 12 games for the Barracuda in the 2022-23 campaign. The 24-year-old defenseman was recalled after Radim Simek left Saturday’s game against the Washington Capitals and did not return. Simek is not on the trip. Nick Cicek was also recalled.

Sheng Peng reports that while Cicek is sure to be on the ice, Knyzhov is a game time decision.

Reimer starts, no changes up front, but both Cicek AND Knyzhov may play tonight. Simek is not traveling, and there's another game-time decision on defense — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 6, 2023

San Jose Sharks

STATS

Record: 18-33-12

Streak: L5

Goals Leader: Logan Couture (21 G, 30 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (19 G, 61 A)

Power Play: 18.5%

Penalty Kill: 82.8%

Goals For/60: 2.94

Goals Against/60: 3.71

LINES

(Per NHL.com)

Fabian Zetterlund – Tomas Hertl – William Eklund

Andreas Johnsson – Logan Couture – Alexander Barabanov

Noah Gregor – Nico Sturm – Evgeny Svechnikov

Kevin Labanc – Steven Lorentz – Oskar Lindblom

Nick Cicek – Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Matt Benning

Mario Ferraro – Jacob MacDonald

James Reimer

Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: Nikolai Knyzhov

Injured Reserve: Luke Kunin (knee), Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Radim Simek (upper body)

STATS

Record: 36-25-2

Streak: W1

Goals Leader: Mark Scheifele (36 G, 21 A)

Assists Leader: Josh Morrissey (15 G, 51 A)

Power Play: 21.6%

Penalty Kill: 83.3%

Goals For/60: 3.11

Goals Against/60: 2.78

LINES

(Per NHL.com)

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Nino Niederreiter

Nikolaj Ehlers — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Blake Wheeler

Morgan Barron — Adam Lowry — Vladislav Namestnikov

Saku Maenalanen — Kevin Stenlund — Mason Appleton

Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk

Brenden Dillon — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Nate Schmidt

David Rittich

Connor Hellebuyck

Expected Scratches: Sam Gagner, Karson Kuhlman, Logan Stanley, David Gustafsson, Kyle Capobianco

Injured Reserve: Cole Perfetti (upper body)

How to watch

Today’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET at Canada Life Center in Winnipeg.

In Winnipeg, you can watch on SportsNet 1.

Check back then to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!