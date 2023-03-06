 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sharks at Jets: Lines, how to watch and open thread

Knyzhov’s debut possible today

By Erika Towne
NHL: San Jose Sharks at Winnipeg Jets Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks are in Winnipeg this afternoon to take on the Jets in the first West Side Story showdown of the season. The Jets are in a battle for the final wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Winnipeg was a buyer at the NHL trade deadline, adding Nino Niederreiter and former San Jose Shark Vladislav Namestnikov.

This is the first of teams’ three meetings this season.

We could see Nikolai Knyzhov suit up for the Sharks for the first time this season. Knyzhov has battled injury and only played 12 games for the Barracuda in the 2022-23 campaign. The 24-year-old defenseman was recalled after Radim Simek left Saturday’s game against the Washington Capitals and did not return. Simek is not on the trip. Nick Cicek was also recalled.

Sheng Peng reports that while Cicek is sure to be on the ice, Knyzhov is a game time decision.

San Jose Sharks

STATS

Record: 18-33-12
Streak: L5
Goals Leader: Logan Couture (21 G, 30 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (19 G, 61 A)
Power Play: 18.5%
Penalty Kill: 82.8%
Goals For/60: 2.94
Goals Against/60: 3.71

LINES
(Per NHL.com)

Fabian Zetterlund – Tomas Hertl – William Eklund
Andreas Johnsson – Logan Couture – Alexander Barabanov
Noah Gregor – Nico Sturm – Evgeny Svechnikov
Kevin Labanc – Steven Lorentz – Oskar Lindblom

Nick Cicek – Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Matt Benning
Mario Ferraro – Jacob MacDonald

James Reimer
Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: Nikolai Knyzhov

Injured Reserve: Luke Kunin (knee), Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Radim Simek (upper body)

Winnipeg Jets

STATS

Record: 36-25-2
Streak: W1
Goals Leader: Mark Scheifele (36 G, 21 A)
Assists Leader: Josh Morrissey (15 G, 51 A)
Power Play: 21.6%
Penalty Kill: 83.3%
Goals For/60: 3.11
Goals Against/60: 2.78

LINES
(Per NHL.com)

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Nino Niederreiter
Nikolaj Ehlers — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Blake Wheeler
Morgan Barron — Adam Lowry — Vladislav Namestnikov
Saku Maenalanen — Kevin Stenlund — Mason Appleton

Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk
Brenden Dillon — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Nate Schmidt

David Rittich
Connor Hellebuyck

Expected Scratches: Sam Gagner, Karson Kuhlman, Logan Stanley, David Gustafsson, Kyle Capobianco

Injured Reserve: Cole Perfetti (upper body)

How to watch

Today’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET at Canada Life Center in Winnipeg.

In Winnipeg, you can watch on SportsNet 1.

Check back then to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!

